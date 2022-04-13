In West Bengal, the last of the Bolan artistes keep the dying traditional folk form alive; see pics

April 13, 2022 5:00:07 pm
Of the many folk forms existing in the country, one is called ‘Bolan’. Native to West Bengal, it is one of the oldest folk cultures in the state which, in the era of smartphones and other such tech distractions, is dying a slow death.
Indian Express captured some performing artistes in action in the city of Burdwan. Take a look at these pictures.
This Bengali folk form, which involves singing, dancing and performing, is on the verge of extinction. Traditionally, it is performed during the Gajan festival, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva.
Performers go from house to house, or lane to lane, depicting episodes from Hindu mythology — most of which involve Lord Shiva and Goddess Sati. The artistes cake their faces with loud makeup and put on quite a compelling show.
One such artiste, Tarapada Mondal, is a resident of Kathua village. He told this outlet that he has been associated with the Bolan folk culture for the last 10-15 years, doing makeup for the performers. “The pandemic temporarily halted it. But now, it has started again. The situation, however, is bleak,” he said, explaining that not many people show interest in Bolan anymore.
The audience size has shrunk, and with it, many artistes have started to opt out, too.
Even though this performing art form is dwindling, it is still alive in places like Birbhum, Bankura, Nadia, Burdwan, Murshidabad and Purulia — mostly in the villages.
Sujan Majhi (35), another artist, has been associated with Bolan for the last seven years. He said the Covid-induced lockdowns came as big blows, reducing the reach of Bolan folk and also taking away people’s interest. “I had 12 people in my team; now, I have only six,” he told this outlet. “The young generation is not interested anymore, they have mobile phones to entertain them. Bolan is only enjoyed by the elderly,” he added.
What do the Bolan artistes earn, you ask? It depends. Sometimes they make a little money, other times, they get rice, dal, fruits, etc., in alms.
