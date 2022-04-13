scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
In West Bengal, the last of the Bolan artistes keep the dying traditional folk form alive; see pics

Even though this performing art form is dwindling, it is still alive in places like Birbhum, Bankura, Nadia, Burdwan, Murshidabad and Purulia -- mostly in the villages

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 13, 2022 5:00:07 pm
Bolan, Bolan folk form, Bolan West Bengal, Bolan artistes in West Bengal, Bolan performance, Bolan photographs, indian express newsBolan is one of the oldest folk forms in West Bengal. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

Of the many folk forms existing in the country, one is called ‘Bolan’. Native to West Bengal, it is one of the oldest folk cultures in the state which, in the era of smartphones and other such tech distractions, is dying a slow death.

Indian Express captured some performing artistes in action in the city of Burdwan. Take a look at these pictures.

Bolan is one of the oldest folklore of Bengal. Bolan performances include a lot of chanting, invoking Lord Shiva through the acts. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

This Bengali folk form, which involves singing, dancing and performing, is on the verge of extinction. Traditionally, it is performed during the Gajan festival, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Bolan is one of the oldest folklore of Bengal. There are basically four types of Bolan songs: Daar, Pala, Sakhi and Shamshan. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

Performers go from house to house, or lane to lane, depicting episodes from Hindu mythology — most of which involve Lord Shiva and Goddess Sati. The artistes cake their faces with loud makeup and put on quite a compelling show.

Bolan, Bolan folk form, Bolan West Bengal, Bolan artistes in West Bengal, Bolan performance, Bolan photographs, indian express news Heavy makeup is a part of the act. It draws crowds. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

One such artiste, Tarapada Mondal, is a resident of Kathua village. He told this outlet that he has been associated with the Bolan folk culture for the last 10-15 years, doing makeup for the performers. “The pandemic temporarily halted it. But now, it has started again. The situation, however, is bleak,” he said, explaining that not many people show interest in Bolan anymore.

Bolan, Bolan folk form, Bolan West Bengal, Bolan artistes in West Bengal, Bolan performance, Bolan photographs, indian express news Shamshan Bolan is provocative. Devotees think that Lord Shiva is a crematorium dweller. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

The audience size has shrunk, and with it, many artistes have started to opt out, too.

Even though this performing art form is dwindling, it is still alive in places like Birbhum, Bankura, Nadia, Burdwan, Murshidabad and Purulia — mostly in the villages.

Bolan, Bolan folk form, Bolan West Bengal, Bolan artistes in West Bengal, Bolan performance, Bolan photographs, indian express news Cremation life is highlighted in Shamshan Bolan. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

Sujan Majhi (35), another artist, has been associated with Bolan for the last seven years. He said the Covid-induced lockdowns came as big blows, reducing the reach of Bolan folk and also taking away people’s interest. “I had 12 people in my team; now, I have only six,” he told this outlet. “The young generation is not interested anymore, they have mobile phones to entertain them. Bolan is only enjoyed by the elderly,” he added.

Bolan, Bolan folk form, Bolan West Bengal, Bolan artistes in West Bengal, Bolan performance, Bolan photographs, indian express news Everyone — from the youngest to the oldest — participates in the Bolan team, a tradition that has been going on for years. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

What do the Bolan artistes earn, you ask? It depends. Sometimes they make a little money, other times, they get rice, dal, fruits, etc., in alms.

