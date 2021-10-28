Watch video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu paints for a cause

From sustainable living practices to stellar fashion choices, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a name to reckon with. But now, the actor has also showcased her artistic side as she recently shared a video on Instagram in which she can be seen posing next to a large canvas.

Samantha painted the canvas along with an artist to support people who have been affected by the pandemic. Take a look!

“One of those days! If you hear a voice within you say ‘you cannot paint’, then by all means paint, and that voice will be silenced,” the actor captioned the post.

Titled Hope Kosmos, the project also features works by artist Manohar Chiluveru and will be showcased as part of an exhibition by Shrishti Art Gallery.

As per Samantha, the project aims to engage with the community and use art as a medium to heal and bring people together and promote hope.

“This is a one-of-a-kind exhibition and we have invited Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Shilpa Reddy and many others to interact and paint the huge canvases along with the artist. The proceeds from this art project will be used to support the creative community who are in need and alleviate their economic hardship especially at a time like this,” said the gallery.

Hyderabad-based artist Manohar’s works comprise paintings, sculptures and installations where he looks to depict mundane subjects through visual means, as per Mojarto.com.

Samantha also shared how it is “literally the first time” that she is painting. “How important this is at this moment. Using art as a tool in these times to guide, help. You don’t have to be an artist. You don’t have to be creative. This is literally the first time that I have brush and paint in my hands. I thought I couldn’t draw, or couldn’t paint. This is not for me. But it is about expressing yourself. So glad to be a part of this initiative,” she expressed in a video shared by the gallery on Instagram.

