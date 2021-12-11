Priyanka Gandhi performs traditional dance in Goa; know more about the art form (video inside)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi joined tribal women in South Goa’s Morpirla village for a traditional folk dance performance. The video, shared by Indian National Congress’ Twitter handle, went viral with over 16 lakh views.

Take a look:

Smt. @priyankagandhi joins the tribal women of Morpirla village during a phenomenal performance of their folk dance.#PriyankaGandhiWithGoa pic.twitter.com/p0ae6mKM9x — Congress (@INCIndia) December 10, 2021

Draped in a red saree, Priyanka was all smiles as she danced to the dhol beats and matched steps with the traditional dancers dressed in red and purple sarees.

She also shared a few glimpses on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhivadra)

“With the strong and confident women of the Morpirla. These women have been instrumental in the environmental conservation and preservation of greenery in Goa,” she captioned the post.

The Gandhi scion was in the poll-bound state of Goa ahead of its campaign launch for the assembly elections slated for the year 2022.

As per Morpirla’s village panchayat, the village is spread across 1443.62 hectares with a population of 3,460 which has 792 households.

The dance form is a take on the original Bivalam Naach of the locals which is only performed by men as part of the spring festival called Shigmo festival, said folklore researcher Pandurang Faldesai, who has been studying the local folk culture for 35 years.

“The original dance form features only men folk with huge lit lamps on the head. This take on the original with pots lacks authenticity but is a purely entertainment-oriented version on the folk art which has been practiced for not more than 60-70 years,” the 70-year-old researcher told indianexpress.com.

Coincidentally, the folk song in Konkani though sung for a meeting of the INC, “is a song about blooming of lotus”, explained Faldesai, referring to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s symbol of the lotus.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Priyanka has participated in a traditional dance.

Earlier in March 2021, she was seen dancing on their traditional Jhumur dance with teenage tribal girls in Assam’s tea tribes in Lakhimpur.

