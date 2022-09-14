scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Artist’s mini 3D clay tribute to Queen Elizabeth will blow your mind

The master creator, who has been working with porcelain from the age of seven, is a self-taught artist

queen elizabeth faceTribute to Queen Elizabeth II from a Brazil artist Joao Doce (Source: Joao Doce/Instagram)

Queen Elizabeth II — the longest-serving monarch in the history of the British royal family — passed away in Balmoral, her Scottish summer home, on September 8. Following her passing, many people have paid a tribute to her; but the one that particularly stands out is by sculptor and digital content creator Joao Doce who made a mini 3D-clay sculpture of the late monarch‘s smiling face.

Captioning it, he wrote in Portuguese: “Minha homenagem à rainha,” which translates to “My tribute to the queen” in English.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The artist can be seen using a set of tools to mold the clay to give it a shape, and then adding intricate details like the teeth, eyes, and smiling lips. Take a look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joao Doce (@joaodoce)

 

The artist, who belongs to Brazil, uses clay or plasticine to make the figures, according to education website Domestika‘s Facebook profile.

The master creator, who has been working with porcelain from the age of seven, is a self-taught artist. Today, he is 23.

Also Read |Artist pays unique tribute to CDS Bipin Rawat with this incredible leaf art

According to codelist.biz, previously, he has made models of artists such as ‘The Rock’, Billie Eilish, Angelina Jolie, Keanu Reeves, as well as some internet celebrities such as Khaby Lame. He also recreates well-known characters and animals, among others.

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will take place on September 19.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
From promise to reality: 10 years after breakthrough, a CRISPR solution t...Premium
From promise to reality: 10 years after breakthrough, a CRISPR solution t...
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 05:30:40 pm
Next Story

Dulquer Salmaan reveals ‘nasty things’ he has read about himself in reviews: ‘People have written I should quit movies…’

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Sydney Sweeney’s cutout gown to Zendaya’s plunging neckline: Stars played with fashion at Emmy 2022 afterparty
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement