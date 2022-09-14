Artist’s mini 3D clay tribute to Queen Elizabeth will blow your mind

Queen Elizabeth II — the longest-serving monarch in the history of the British royal family — passed away in Balmoral, her Scottish summer home, on September 8. Following her passing, many people have paid a tribute to her; but the one that particularly stands out is by sculptor and digital content creator Joao Doce who made a mini 3D-clay sculpture of the late monarch‘s smiling face.

Captioning it, he wrote in Portuguese: “Minha homenagem à rainha,” which translates to “My tribute to the queen” in English.

The artist can be seen using a set of tools to mold the clay to give it a shape, and then adding intricate details like the teeth, eyes, and smiling lips. Take a look.

The artist, who belongs to Brazil, uses clay or plasticine to make the figures, according to education website Domestika‘s Facebook profile.

The master creator, who has been working with porcelain from the age of seven, is a self-taught artist. Today, he is 23.

According to codelist.biz, previously, he has made models of artists such as ‘The Rock’, Billie Eilish, Angelina Jolie, Keanu Reeves, as well as some internet celebrities such as Khaby Lame. He also recreates well-known characters and animals, among others.

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will take place on September 19.

