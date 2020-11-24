Vishwa Mohan Badola passes away; a look at some of his unseen pics

VM Badola with Sudha Shivpuri in an iconic image. (Source: Kalindi Badola/Instagram)

Renowned thespian Vishwa Mohan Badola passed away due to age-related illness on Tuesday. The 84-year-old was a popular theatre actor before he started doing TV series and advertisements. With a career spanning more than 50 years in theatre, he became a common face in the theatre circles, a fact reaffirmed by his son and actor Varun Badola in a heartfelt note on Instagram.

“A lot of people crib about the fact that their kids do not listen to them. Many forget that kids are always watching them. My father never sat me down to teach me anything. He made teaching a way of life for me. He set an example so exemplary that I had no choice but… follow. If you think that I am a good actor, blame him. If I write, he has to take the onus. If I sing… well if I had just about 1/10th of his singing talent, I would have become a singer. I left Delhi and came to Mumbai because his name was too big in that city to counter. I protested that people judge me, they unduly favour me because I am your son. He promptly told me to go and find my own identity someplace else if I thought his name was a hindrance,” he wrote.

“He told me to always operate out of my comfort zone. He made me a MAN. Not many know that he was a journalist by profession. A master on South East Asian affairs. Travelled the world twice over. He did more than 400 plays for AIR. He was an actor par excellence. When he sang, time stopped. Make no mistake, THIS MAN WAS A LEGEND. But for me, he was my father. A father who was always watching and always listening. So ladies and gentlemen The Man, The Legend, The Phenomenon has called it a day. But his legacy will stay on forever in various forms. Mr. Vishwa Mohan Badola 1936 – 2020,” he added.

While his short ad film titled Reunion with tech giant Google became extremely popular in the recent past, Vishwa Mohan has previously played the titular characters in many plays in Delhi with veterans like Sudha Shivpuri and Om Puri. Even though he took a hiatus from theatre for six years, he performed in numerous plays like Evam Indrajit, Kalidas, Kanjoos, Khamosh Adaalat Jaari Hai and Draupadi among many others. and was associated with many theatre groups including Abhiyaan and Dishantar, of which he was also a founding member.

Take a look at a few pictures his daughter Kalindi had shared earlier, in which she also mentions how their “mother played a big part in motivating him to get back on stage”.

Many people, including those associated with the world of theatre, also took to social media to share their condolences.

Very tragic news !! May his soul rest in peace !! नमन बडोला साहब 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/3585ZONs6V — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 23, 2020

Extremely saddened to hear about #VMBadola Saheb’s demise. Zindadil, khushbāsh aadmi the aur uske upar ek bakamāl adakār. Bahot seekha aap se Huzoor. We will miss you forever. My condolences and love to @varunbadola7 & @rajeshwarisachd 🙏🏽💔 https://t.co/lrkydMcs5R — Danish Husain । دانش حُسین । दानिश हुसैन (@DanHusain) November 24, 2020

VM Badola is survived by his wife, and three children, actor Alka Kaushal, actor Varun Badola, and RJ Kalindi Badola and their families.

