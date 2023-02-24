Know more about the viral kinetic structure with a heart-shaped swing

When words fail to encapsulate a large reservoir of emotions, art comes to the rescue. Something similar is seen in an artwork, going viral on Twitter, which features a sculpture with a heart-shaped swing. “A child in a heart-shaped swing, the sculpture of a mother watches over. A kinetic sculpture is used as a swing. It almost looks as if the mother‘s heart is beating with the child safe inside, a metaphor for a mother’s love,” read the caption of the tweet, alongside a video of the artwork.

For the unversed, this sculpture is known as ‘Bruno’s Swing’ and is created by artist Federica Sala.

A child in a heart shaped swing, the sculpture of a mother watches over a kinetic sculpture,used as a swing it almost looks as if the mothers heart is beating with the child safe inside, a metaphor for a mothers love “Bruno’s Swing” by Federica Sala pic.twitter.com/Z9KTJhD4GS — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) February 23, 2023

In just a day, the video amassed over 1.8 million views and 48.9k likes with several users flooding the comment section to gush over this stunning piece of art. While one wrote, “This is a beautiful art piece. absolutely phenomenal how you portrayed the protectiveness of the mother and the playfulness of the child,” another added: “Not really into art but that is brilliant!!”

That’s EXTREMELY Clever!! I mean… Really damn cute! — LoneWolff (@Sassoraider1) February 23, 2023

“This is one of the most beautiful things I’ve seen in a long time and maybe the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen on Twitter,” a user wrote on the microblogging site.

A tribute to and a celebration of the joys of motherhood, the ‘Bruno’s Swing’ was designed by Federica Sala after the birth of her son with the swing becoming an icon of the love a mother has for her child. She had decided to create this swing after her son, Bruno, was too heavy to be using it but she still wanted to keep the feeling of it alive.

“I had recently stopped swinging Bruno in my arms because he had become too heavy, but I still had that feeling: it was a wonderful sensation and I wanted to keep it. With the swing, I felt I was doing the same thing but with the help of an architectural structure. Before this, I had been that structure and in the future, I will always be that structure, of care and affection. That is why when I drew it, it came out in the form of a self-portrait,” the artist, founder of Geometrie Da Compagnia, said.

She added, “This work is for Bruno to enjoy, but it is above all a ‘memorandum’ for me of this moment in which I felt like that, a strong woman, very close to her son, very much alive, with a heart that was pounding for this union.”

Federica shared that the movement of the swing “hypnotises” her and also inspires the rhythm of her breathing that synchronises with the swing. “In some moments, I even feel like singing,” she said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!