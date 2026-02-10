Take a tour of Vir Das and Shivani Mathur’s ‘eclectic and boho’ Mumbai home, a sanctuary built on stories, dogs, and disorderly charm

Farah Khan visits Vir Das and Shivani Mathur’s Mumbai home and quickly realises it’s not about curated interiors. From a lived-in living room to a plant-filled terrace, the house reflects the couple’s easy, irreverent vibe.

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 10, 2026
Vir Das and Shivani MathurHere's what makes Vir Das's Mumbai home special (Source: Instagram/Vir Das)
Filmmaker Farah Khan, along with her longtime cook Dilip, recently paid a visit to Emmy-winning comedian Vir Das and his wife Shivani Mathur’s Mumbai home. The house tour unfolds less like a showcase and more like an extension of the couple’s personality, which is irreverent, warm and intimate.

“There is no decor to this house. This house is a collection of things,” Vir tells Farah, almost as a disclaimer. Farah, instantly convinced, puts a name to the aesthetic: “I love it. It’s very boho. Boho is the right word for it. Eclectic and boho.”

That philosophy is what defines the space.

A living room that prioritises comfort over curation

The living area is anchored by mustard and blue sofas, layered with colourful cushions, low tables stacked with books, and soft rugs that ground the space without overpowering it. Nothing looks precious; everything looks used. A dog bed sits unapologetically in the centre, hinting at the real residents who rule the house.

Farah notices the absence of performative design immediately. “What a lovely house you have,” she says, before circling back to a space that doesn’t try too hard.

Vir explains that the house reflects their lifestyle rather than aspirational design ideals. “I spend 90 per cent of my life in hotel rooms this big, so that these three people can enjoy this lifestyle,” he says, gesturing to Shivani and their dogs.

The result is a home that feels generous not because it’s large, but because it’s emotionally expansive.

Personal objects instead of showpieces

Across the home, wooden cabinets, open shelves, and sideboards hold an assortment of objects that feel deeply personal rather than decorative. Artwork, books, travel memorabilia, and curios collected over the years coexist without hierarchy.

“This house is a collection of things,” Vir reiterates. Even the dining area follows this ethos: a sturdy wooden table, mismatched chairs, and a patterned rug beneath. There’s no formal separation between rooms; instead, the house flows organically.

A terrace that steals the show

If the indoors feel cosy, the terrace is where the house truly opens up. Lush with plants, dappled with sunlight, and shaded just enough to invite lingering afternoons, it’s less a balcony and more an extension of the living room.

“I’ve seen all your lovely dogs. They are sunbathing right now on the terrace,” Farah observes, before adding, delighted, “Look at this. What is this garden? And you guys don’t sit here!”

Vir laughs and explains how the space functions in real life. “The party happens here.”

A kitchen that reflects real life

The kitchen, much like the rest of the home, is functional rather than flashy. Light wood cabinetry, clean counters, and open storage make it feel practical and unpretentious.

“I am a very non-kitchen person,” Vir admits cheerfully, as Farah and Dilip take over. The kitchen becomes a stage for banter, cooking experiments, and chaos.

A home that mirrors a relationship

Beyond furniture and finishes, what stands out most is how deeply the home reflects the couple’s dynamic. Shivani, calm and quietly observant, balances Vir’s restless energy. When Farah asks how they met, Shivani recalls with disarming honesty, “I swear to God. I never watched stand-up comedy till I met him.”

Vir adds, “She is actually funny off-stage. And if my joke is sh*t, she will tell me. And if the movie is good or not, she will tell me.”

Vir and Shivani’s home doesn’t chase trends or Instagram symmetry. Instead, it offers something rarer: a sense of ease. It’s a space where dogs nap in the sun, friends gather without ceremony, and every object has earned its place.

