Vincent Van Gogh’s painting stolen on his 167th birthday

This image released by the Groningerart Museum on Monday March 30 shows Dutch master Vincent van Gogh’s painting titled “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring” which was stolen from the Singer Museum in Laren, Netherlands. (Groninger Museum via AP Photo) This image released by the Groningerart Museum on Monday March 30 shows Dutch master Vincent van Gogh’s painting titled “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring” which was stolen from the Singer Museum in Laren, Netherlands. (Groninger Museum via AP Photo)

In an overnight smash-and-grab yesterday, Dutch master Vincent van Gogh’s painting was stolen from the Singer Museum in Laren, Netherlands. The museum, which was shut post March 12 to ban large crowds and prevent the spread of coronavirus, had the painting stolen in the early hours of the day.

As per AP, Museum General Director Evert van Os commented that the institution that houses the collection of American couple William and Anna Singer was “angry, shocked, sad” at the theft.

The painting, well known as “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884” was on loan from the Groninger Museum in the northern Dutch city of Groningen. As of now, the daring heist is being investigated by the police.

The oil painting featured a person standing in the garden and a church tower, surrounded by trees in the background. The painting dates back to the time when the artist moved back with his family in a rural area in the Netherlands.

Prior to the closure, the Singer Museum was hosting an exhibition known as the “Mirror of the Soul” which showcased works of various artists in cooperation with Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum.

It is worth mentioning that this isn’t the first high-profile theft to have taken place. Back in 2007, seven works were stolen from its sculpture garden which also had a bronze cast of “The Thinker” by Auguste Rodin. Later, the sculpture was recovered within a few days, however, it was missing a leg.

