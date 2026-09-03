Vinay Pathak on simple living, home-cooked vegetarian food, yoga, and breaking free from stereotypes

6 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 3, 2026 09:36 AM IST
You have seen him on stage and on the small and big screen, and every time Vinay Pathak appears, he makes an impression. Whether in Hip Hip Hurray, Bheja Fry, Dasvidaniya, Nothing Like Lear, or most recently Operation Safed Sagar, the actor has many hits under his belt.
In an exclusive email interview with indianexpress.com, ahead of his upcoming play The Thing With Feathers, Pathak opens up about his journey, his love for theatre, working with friend and colleague Rajat Kapoor, breaking free from stereotypes, and much more.
Read the edited excerpts below:
Q. Earlier this month, you performed The Thing With Feathers in Mumbai. What about the play interested you in signing up?
Vinay Pathak: The fact that it was going to be a devised piece, and that my friend and theatre collaborator for many years, Mr Rajat Kapoor, was going to be at the helm of it.
Story continues below this ad
Q. Tell us about your role in this Aadyam theatre production written by Rajat Kapoor.
Vinay Pathak: I play a bird… As the play is supposed to be about a “bird’s-eye view of the 20th century”.
Q. You and Rajat Kapoor have worked closely for almost three decades now, especially in theatre. What is the secret to such a fantastic partnership, and how do you overcome creative differences?
Vinay Pathak: We talk it out. The differences are inevitable because we’re in the process of creating. Discussing it and physically and practically trying things out in theatre is the only way forward. Hence, we debate too.
Q. You are also an acclaimed actor on screen. But what makes you keep coming to the stage, and why?
Vinay Pathak: I find it enthralling, and very, very exciting. Not to mention, it keeps the actor in me, in practice.
Q. The Thing with Feathers, set between 1900 and 1950, “follows ordinary lives navigating extraordinary times.” In your career, how have you navigated difficult times (failed projects, unfavourable responses, roles, etc) while holding onto hope for a better future?
Vinay Pathak: I’ve had a breeze of a time being an actor (in my career).
Q. How much do you apply what you learn from the stage when working in film/TV, and vice versa?
Vinay Pathak: All the time. Theatre is a life lived on stage and behind, and it’s no different from the life one lives otherwise. Theatre is a great teacher and the best leveller.
Vinay Pathak Mantra-Mugdh in a scene from The Thing With Feathers. (Photo: PR handout)
Story continues below this ad
Q. You may have essayed numerous roles, but the one role that has stayed with me, personally, is Vinny Sir from Hip Hip Hurray (a culture-defining show much ahead of its time). He made teachers feel approachable and humane. Your view on the show and the role in today’s time, ruled by Gen Z.
Vinay Pathak: I don’t know if you know, I helped create that show on paper, and the role of Vinnie sir is what I wrote for myself. The views and opinions shared on the show almost 30 years ago were the collective views of the writers, creators, director-producers, channel, and actors involved in its creation at the time. It was made with diligence, and that’s why it had an impact.
Q. Speaking of your recent roles, you played former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Operation Safed Sagar. What drew you to the role, particularly in a show centred on India, and how did you prepare to portray the character?
Vinay Pathak: It was an extremely well-written script, and a very well-researched character. It’s a joy for any actor to indulge in.
Q. Vinay, in your career, have you struggled to break free from a particular type of role to avoid being stereotyped, something the industry is famous for?
Vinay Pathak: EVERY DAY!
Vinay Pathak, Rajat Kapoor and Atul Kumar. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)
Q. It would not be wrong to say that you have chosen simplicity over success. What has been the biggest lesson that your profession has taught you?
Vinay Pathak: Always: Be truthful. Be honest. Be present. Working or otherwise.
Story continues below this ad
Q. If you aren’t busy shooting, what are we most likely to find you doing?
Vinay Pathak: Travelling, cooking, and reading. Watching movies, theatre, art galleries, classical concerts, and sleeping. Not in any particular order.
Q. Had your career as an actor not worked out, did you ever have a plan B?
Vinay Pathak: I’d always wanted to be a teacher, even before I’d wanted to be an actor.
Q. What does a typical day in Vinay Pathak’s life look like?
Vinay Pathak: If I am not working, then preferably uneventful, slow, and boring.
Q. Give us a glimpse of your wellness routine: what does your daily meal plan and fitness regimen entail?
Vinay Pathak: I am a vegetarian, and I like simple home-cooked meals. Other than that, I do yoga and walk.
Story continues below this ad
The Thing With Feathers will be staged at Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai, on September 12 and 13. Delhi, OP Jindal Auditorium on September 26 and 27.