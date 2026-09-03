Vinay Pathak on simple living, home-cooked vegetarian food, yoga, and breaking free from stereotypes

I find it enthralling, and very, very exciting. Not to mention, it keeps the actor in me, in practice, Vinay Pathak on his love for theatre. (Photo: PR handout)

You have seen him on stage and on the small and big screen, and every time Vinay Pathak appears, he makes an impression. Whether in Hip Hip Hurray, Bheja Fry, Dasvidaniya, Nothing Like Lear, or most recently Operation Safed Sagar, the actor has many hits under his belt.

In an exclusive email interview with indianexpress.com, ahead of his upcoming play The Thing With Feathers, Pathak opens up about his journey, his love for theatre, working with friend and colleague Rajat Kapoor, breaking free from stereotypes, and much more.

Read the edited excerpts below:

Q. Earlier this month, you performed The Thing With Feathers in Mumbai. What about the play interested you in signing up?

Vinay Pathak: The fact that it was going to be a devised piece, and that my friend and theatre collaborator for many years, Mr Rajat Kapoor, was going to be at the helm of it.