Inside Vikas Khanna’s childhood home in Amritsar: Family photos, desi kitchen, lush green garden

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna recently returned to India for a short break from New York and spent time at his childhood home in Amritsar, Punjab.
In a video with Curly Tales, the chef prepared and served a home-cooked lunch, reminisced about growing up in the house, sampled the city’s iconic street food, and visited a Gurudwara associated with his family, where they support autistic children.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Khanna’s Amritsar residence reflects the warmth and character of a traditional Indian family home. Unlike many modern homes designed around minimalism, the house embraces colour, memories, and personal touches collected over generations. The chef shared that his mother, brother, and sister-in-law currently live in the family home.
The one-storey house features a white façade surrounded by a well-maintained garden. Khanna welcomed his guest along with his pet dog. A spacious verandah stretches across the front, leading to a wooden entrance that opens into the main living areas, including the living room, dining space, and kitchen.
The living room is filled with family photographs spanning several generations, including cherished pictures from his grandmother’s time. A large window overlooking the garden floods the room with natural light, creating a warm and inviting corner.
During the conversation, Khanna’s mother, Bindu, revealed that she had trained as a pilot and is also known as “the first lady driver of Punjab.” He went on to share that she trained alongside the late Rajiv Gandhi during his flying lessons but had to pause her aviation dream after getting married.
“I would have been the number one pilot,” she said in the video.
The adjoining dining area centres around a six-seater wooden table, reflecting the family’s emphasis on sharing meals together. The space also features a small mandir, colourful paintings adorning the walls, and indoor plants that add vibrancy to the interiors.
Throughout the tour, Khanna highlighted the emotional significance of the home, describing it as a place where every room and object carries memories of his childhood and family.
Neha Raina, Studio IAAD, explained how curated objects like old furniture, family photographs, or handwritten notes help create a space that feels emotionally lived-in. She highlighted that such objects carry a sense of personal history that new purchases simply cannot replicate.
“An old writing desk, a musical instrument placed in a living space, inherited furniture, handwritten notes, framed letters, or collected artefacts introduce memory into a home. They shift interiors away from looking overly assembled or trend-driven, reflecting the people who inhabit them,” Raina said.
She further explained that these pieces often serve as quiet anchors in a space; they tell stories, foster familiarity, and convey a sense of permanence. “In many homes today, we are seeing clients move away from decorative excess and instead invest in objects that feel personal and emotionally resonant. When layered with contemporary interiors, these elements create homes that feel collected over time rather than instantly curated,” she added.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.