Inside Vikas Khanna’s childhood home in Amritsar: Family photos, desi kitchen, lush green garden

Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna recently returned to India for a short break from New York and spent time at his childhood home in Amritsar, Punjab.

In a video with Curly Tales, the chef prepared and served a home-cooked lunch, reminisced about growing up in the house, sampled the city’s iconic street food, and visited a Gurudwara associated with his family, where they support autistic children.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Vikas Khanna’s childhood home

Khanna’s Amritsar residence reflects the warmth and character of a traditional Indian family home. Unlike many modern homes designed around minimalism, the house embraces colour, memories, and personal touches collected over generations. The chef shared that his mother, brother, and sister-in-law currently live in the family home.