Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Veteran thespian Urmil Kumar Thapliyal passes away

The veteran thespian, who had been suffering from intestinal cancer, breathed his last late on Tuesday evening, family sources said

By: PTI | Lucknow |
July 21, 2021 4:59:52 pm
Urmil Kumar ThapliyalUrmil Kumar Thapliyal passed away at the age of 78. (Source: rj_adityaa/Instagram)

Renowned theatre personality and litterateur Urmil Kumar Thapliyal has passed away here following a prolonged illness. He was 78.

The veteran thespian, who had been suffering from intestinal cancer, breathed his last late on Tuesday evening, family sources said.

He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Thapliyal worked all through his life for the revival of nautanki and popularising theatre.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The veteran was associated with Darpan, the 50-year-old popular theatre group of the state capital. He also had a long innings with the All India Radio.

Thapliyal’s death has left scores of theatre artitstes and art lovers of the state capital in mourning.

On Twitter, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his condolences to Thapliyal’s family.

“The demise of well-known theatre artist and litterateur Shri Urmil Kumar Thapliyal ji, who enriched the art world with his talent, is extremely sad.

“Praying to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place in his supreme abode and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss,” the chief minister tweeted.

