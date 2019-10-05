Verses of dissent

Sabse Khatarnak Hota Hai Hamare Sapnon Ka Mar Jana. This line from the revolutionary and celebrated poet Avtar Singh Sandhu ‘Pash’ is a constant source of both creative and personal inspiration for Punjabi filmmaker Rajeev Kumar, whose films tell the stories of today’s Punjab. Kumar goes down memory lane to celebrate 25 years of a documentary titled Apna Pash, he made on his favourite poet. His aim is to screen it across the country so that the youth grow aware of the ideologies, philosophies, thoughts and ideas of the activist poet. “Not much has changed in these 25 years in terms of inequality, injustice, caste and class differences, or subjugation of the poor by the powerful. These were issues that Pash wrote about fearlessly in his work. So, he remains as relevant today as he was decades ago, and that’s precisely why I want to revive and screen Apna Pash,” says Kumar.

Made in 1994, Apna Pash was considered a pioneering work. Kumar had just graduated from the Department of Indian Theatre, Panjab University, and felt the need to take Pash to people. However, there was no platform to support the idea of a film or a full-fledged theatre production, neither was there financial nor technical support, in terms of camera or equipment. So, Kumar and a few friends from the department decided to document Pash’s poetry and life, which was cut short by militants in March 1988. He was one of the major poets of the Naxalite movement in the Punjabi literature of the 1970s.

“We didn’t have experience or exposure, but had the belief and resolve. Many people helped us. There was a wedding cameraman pitching in with the camera and shooting, and then there were those who knew Pash and his work, who added the content. The documentary didn’t have a formal format or narrative. We used the mediums of theatre, poetry, animation, and art to make it absorbing. There are people who have sung Pash’s poetry, who are in the film,” says Kumar, who calls the work a collective effort.

Pash, who was born into a family of middle-class farmers in Talwadi, Jalandhar, was not just a poet from Punjab, but a world poet, whose work is relevant beyond borders. Far ahead of his times, Kumar says Pash’s poetic works such as Loh Katha, Uddade Bazan Magar, Samian Vich, are exemplary in imagery, language, experiences, with his multi-dimensional personality bringing to the readers his powerful ideologies.

“In fact, when he was still studying, his poetry was being taught to Master’s students. His work talks of hope, dreams, struggles and what is art without empathy. There’s a generation that needs to know him, so the revised Apna Pash will have English sub-titles, new voices in Hindi and will hopefully bring people closer to a man who has been misquoted several times and his contribution negated by many. The screenings across the country will lead to further dialogues and discussions, raise questions, ignite minds and hopefully lead to change,” says Kumar.