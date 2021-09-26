scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, September 26, 2021
MUST READ

Vatican Museums, Uffizi team up to confirm a Raphael is real

"Saints Peter and Paul by Raphael and Fra Bartlomeo. An homage to the Patrons of Rome," marks the first exhibit for the Vatican Museums in over a year thanks to COVID-19 lockdowns

By: AP | Vatican City |
September 26, 2021 4:16:12 pm
Vatican Museums, Uffizi Galleries, Saints Peter and Paul by Raphael and Fra Bartlomeo, paintings, art exhibition, indian express newsWhile the Uffizi and Vatican Museums often exchange pieces for special exhibits, this was the first time the two institutions had joined up to mount a show and catalogue together. (Photos: Instagram/@vaticanmuseums)

Two of the worlds most important art museums the Vatican Museums and the Uffizi Galleries joined forces for the first time on Friday to inaugurate a small exhibit of rarely seen works by two Renaissance masters that confirmed a painting long suspected of being by Raphael was indeed his work.

“Saints Peter and Paul by Raphael and Fra Bartlomeo. An homage to the Patrons of Rome,” marks the first exhibit for the Vatican Museums in over a year thanks to COVID-19 lockdowns that shuttered galleries precisely at the time that Italy was commemorating the 500th anniversary of Raphaels death with a series of shows.

ALSO READ |A broken frame, and DNA traces, led to arrest in van Gogh theft

The nearly life-sized paintings of Saints Peter and Paul are normally kept outside public view in the Papal Audience Apartment of the Apostolic Palace. But they have been restored and are being displayed for the first time alongside their preparatory sketches, usually held in Florence by the Uffizi Galleries, that the Florentine master Fra Bartolemeo made around 1513 after he was commissioned to paint the saints for a Rome church.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vatican Museums (@vaticanmuseums)

Fra Bartolomeo finished the painting of St. Paul, but because of an artistic crisis, never finished St. Peter. The restoration and research done in preparation for the exhibit confirmed that Raphael – long believed to have finished his friend’s commission – indeed completed the work, the Vatican Museums’ director, Barbara Jatta, told a press conference Friday alongside her Uffizi counterpart, Eike Schmidt.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“It’s not the moment for big shows … but a small show allows us to enter more into the works themselves,” Jatta said.

ALSO READ |French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurates Morozov art collection exhibit in Paris

While the Uffizi and Vatican Museums often exchange pieces for special exhibits, Schmidt and Jatta said this was the first time the two institutions had joined up to mount a show and catalogue together, with each museum restoring and offering new research into the pieces being exhibited and drawing on their respective patron groups to fund it.

“This is in a certain sense a novelty and its really beautiful to get out of the pandemic with this,” Schmidt said. Jatta added she foresaw future collaborative projects as well.

The exhibit, in a small gallery of the Vatican Museums’ picture gallery, is included in regular museum tickets, which because of COVID regulations must be reserved online in advance, while visitors to the museum must show a health pass to get in the door.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Haruki Murakami, Haruki Murakami library, Haruki Murakami novels
In pictures: Library named after novelist Haruki Murakami set to open in Tokyo

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 26: Latest News

Advertisement