Step inside Varun Dhawan’s 4BHK Juhu home: Black-and-white interiors, vintage lights and warm wood

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Varun Dhawan moved into his 4BHK apartment in Juhu, Mumbai, back in 2017. Designed by his mother, Karuna Dhawan, the plush space features leather chairs and dark wood, complementing the black-and-white monochrome colour palette.
Living area
According to Magicbricks, the vast living area features all-white furniture, with a blue sideboard, chest of drawers, and matching chairs adding a touch of contrast, while a fluorescent pendant light hangs overhead and illuminates the space.
The red wooden door opens into a short lobby, where a monochrome console sits underneath artworks hanging from the wall — perfect for house parties. Veteran actor Anupam Kher gave us a brief tour of the house during one such intimate gathering.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
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From what we can see in actor Anupam Kher’s video, the black six-seater dining table stands against a mirrored wall, next to which stands a giant suspended lamp. High ceilings, vintage light fixtures with contemporary furniture and marble floors, along with a mix-and-match of white chairs, a plaid couch and a charcoal grey upholstered bench add texture and character to the room.
The bar area, with high chairs, offers a space to relax and unwind while hosting friends and family. The white walls also complement their bohemian collectables, abstract paintings, and gold and brass figurines on the coffee and side tables.
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Gym and bedroom
Magicbricks also mentions that the personal gym sits next to the living area, with state-of-the-art equipment Dhawan swears by to get in shape. The bedroom follows a subtle, neutral colour scheme — with wood flooring and wallpaper in muted shades giving the space a cosy feel. A king-sized bed, walk-in closet, wooden chairs and bookshelves reflect his taste for minimal elegance.
Neha Kataria, Interior Designer, Creative Director, The Right Address, shared that new decor trends in modern homes like minimalism are more about significance — about making sure that every object in a room has genuinely earned its place. The all-white space is a good example, designed to quieten the mind rather than to impress,” she said.
“The second is material honesty. Warm wood floors, earthy textures, surfaces that develop character over time rather than surfaces that simply look expensive. People are moving away from the overly polished and toward the genuinely crafted. The third, and perhaps the most lasting, is the idea of slow interiors. Building a home gradually, through travel and inheritance and thoughtful discovery, rather than completing it in a single decorating season, matters more than ever,” Kataria added.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.