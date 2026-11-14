Step inside Varun Dhawan’s 4BHK Juhu home: Black-and-white interiors, vintage lights and warm wood

Varun Dhawan moved into his 4BHK apartment in Juhu, Mumbai, back in 2017. Designed by his mother, Karuna Dhawan, the plush space features leather chairs and dark wood, complementing the black-and-white monochrome colour palette.

Living area

According to Magicbricks, the vast living area features all-white furniture, with a blue sideboard, chest of drawers, and matching chairs adding a touch of contrast, while a fluorescent pendant light hangs overhead and illuminates the space.

The red wooden door opens into a short lobby, where a monochrome console sits underneath artworks hanging from the wall — perfect for house parties. Veteran actor Anupam Kher gave us a brief tour of the house during one such intimate gathering.