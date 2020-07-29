Postcard helps find location of Vincent van Gogh’s final work

Senior researchers and experts feel that in probability the correct location has been found.(Source: Wikimedia Commons) Senior researchers and experts feel that in probability the correct location has been found.(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

A postcard has helped locate the spot where artist Vincent Van Gogh is believed to have painted his final work — Tree Roots. According to a report in the BBC, the location for Gogh’s painting has been deciphered by Wouter van der Veen, scientific director of the Institut Van Gogh after noticing similarities between the postcard and the painting.

“The similarities were very clear to me,” Mr Van der Veen was quoted as saying by the report which also states that “the site is 150m (492ft) from the Auberge Ravoux, the inn in the village, where Van Gogh stayed for 70 days before taking his own life in 1890.”

Senior researchers and experts feel that, in probability, the correct location has been found. “In our opinion, the location identified by Van der Veen is highly likely to be the correct one and it is a remarkable discovery. On closer observation, the overgrowth on the postcard shows very clear similarities to the shape of the roots on Van Gogh’s painting. That this is his last artwork renders it all the more exceptional, and even dramatic,” Teio Meedendorp, senior researcher at the museum, said.

The report adds that Van der Veen verified the site by visiting it in May; and this was followed by a ceremony in Auvers-sur-Oise. “The sunlight painted by Van Gogh indicates that the last brush strokes were painted towards the end of the afternoon, which provides more information about the course of this dramatic day ending in his suicide,” Van der Veen said.

Even though there has been a long-standing debate regarding the painter’s last work, the report cites evidences which corroborate that Tree Roots might be his last painting.

