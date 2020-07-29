scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Top News

Postcard helps find location of Vincent van Gogh’s final work

"The similarities were very clear to me," Mr Van der Veen was quoted as saying by a report which also states that "the site is 150m (492ft) from the Auberge Ravoux, the inn in the village, where Van Gogh stayed for 70 days before taking his own life in 1890." 

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 29, 2020 3:50:13 pm
van gogh, van gogh last painting, van gogh last painting location, van gogh last painting location found, indian express, indian express news Senior researchers and experts feel that in probability the correct location has been found.(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

A postcard has helped locate the spot where artist Vincent Van Gogh is believed to have painted his final work — Tree Roots. According to a report in the BBC, the location for Gogh’s painting has been deciphered by Wouter van der Veen, scientific director of the Institut Van Gogh after noticing similarities between the postcard and the painting.

“The similarities were very clear to me,” Mr Van der Veen was quoted as saying by the report which also states that “the site is 150m (492ft) from the Auberge Ravoux, the inn in the village, where Van Gogh stayed for 70 days before taking his own life in 1890.”

Senior researchers and experts feel that, in probability, the correct location has been found. “In our opinion, the location identified by Van der Veen is highly likely to be the correct one and it is a remarkable discovery. On closer observation, the overgrowth on the postcard shows very clear similarities to the shape of the roots on Van Gogh’s painting. That this is his last artwork renders it all the more exceptional, and even dramatic,” Teio Meedendorp, senior researcher at the museum, said.

The report adds that Van der Veen verified the site by visiting it in May; and this was followed by a ceremony in Auvers-sur-Oise.  “The sunlight painted by Van Gogh indicates that the last brush strokes were painted towards the end of the afternoon, which provides more information about the course of this dramatic day ending in his suicide,” Van der Veen said.

Even though there has been a long-standing debate regarding the painter’s last work, the report cites evidences which corroborate that Tree Roots might be his last painting.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

isha ambani, isha ambani piramal photos, isha ambani sabyasachi, isha ambani lehenga, isha ambani sari photos, indian express, indian express news
A look at Isha Ambani and her awe-inspiring ethnic wardrobe

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 29: Latest News

Advertisement