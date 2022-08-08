US’ Boston to mark 75th anniversary of India’s Independence with two-day extravaganza

August 8, 2022 1:00:37 pm
In one-of-its-kind celebrations, the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence will be observed in Boston with participation from 32 countries and will feature an airplane carrying a 220-feet US-India flag over the major American city.
The celebrations this year have several firsts in the history of India’s Independence celebrations in Boston, said eminent community leader Abhishek Singh, president of Federation of Indian Associations-New England, organiser of the parade.
Governor of Massachusetts, Charlie Baker has proclaimed 75 years of Independence Day as India Day, which will be observed at India Street in Boston, Massachusetts on August 15, and at State House in Rhode Island on August 14.
Former Indian cricketer R P Singh has been invited as Grand Marshal of the parade.
FIA New England is celebrating 75 years of Independent India under the banner of “The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.
The two-day celebrations will feature an airplane carrying a 220 feet US-India flag over Boston, flag hoisting at Boston Harbor, the India-USA Freedom Gallery across India Street, a light-up ceremony at the State House of Rhode Island, a parade led by a big band of veterans and floats representing the diversity of the country, a media release said.
For the first time in the history of the United States, participants from 32 countries are going to march in the India Day Parade exhibiting the vibrant cultural diversity on India Street at the historic Boston Harbor, FIA New England said.
Also for the first time, the FIA New England will also host the Freedom Gallery and exhibition across India Street to recall and remember forgotten heroes of the freedom struggle, many of whom might be renowned yet unknown to the new generation.
“It helps bring alive stories of unsung heroes whose sacrifices have made freedom a reality for us and revisits the milestones and freedom movements,” the media release said.
The aim of recreating and bringing forth stories, which lay as faded memories of the past, shall serve as a medium of inspiration and encouragement for the coming generations, the organisers said.
“India should once again become a Vishwa Guru and the hub of innovation and knowledge. For that to happen, it is important to increase awareness about numerous aspects of Indian heritage and culture in our younger generations and inspire the young budding minds to absorb the values embedded in them,” Abhishek Singh said.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal has sent a recorded video message to be played on the occasion.
“India US relationship has come a long way. Today we are natural partners. We are friends and … we are very important allies. Our partnership is strategic, very deep and has important dimensions,” Goyal said in his message.
