scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

US artist returns with nude art installation to raise awareness about skin cancer in Australia

There is no official news yet as to which Australian beach will be featured, but the famous Bondi beach could be it. Volunteers will be told about it a week prior to the day

skin cancer, skin care awareness, nude art installation, nude art, art installation in Australia, US artist Spencer Tunick, Spencer Tunick art installation Australia, indian express newsUS artist Spencer Tunick (Photo: Twitter/@SpencerTunick)

Art has often been used to make hard-hitting statements about social situations and problems, and famed US artist Spencer Tunick — who asks volunteers to strip naked — knows all too well how to use it to further important causes. He returns to Australia with another ‘nude installation’, which will happen in November at a beach in Sydney.

Tunick made the announcement on Instagram, stating that the installation has been commissioned by the charity ‘Skin Check Champions’ to raise awareness of skin cancer which, according to a Guardian report, coincides with National Skin Cancer Action Week; it will take place on November 26 in Sydney.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Spencer Tunick (@spencertunick)

According to the publication, this will be the fourth Australian project for Tunick, who reportedly gained global attention in 2010 for his Sydney Opera House installation that saw the participation of some 5,000 nude Australians as part of the ‘Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras’.

ALSO READ |‘Trashion’ designer displays latest art at Sydney beach exhibition

For his latest, there is no official news yet as to which Australian beach will be featured, but the famous Bondi beach could be it, since the artist’s work is all about scale and famous landmarks. Volunteers will be told about it a week prior to the day.

Tunick was quoted as telling The Guardian that the secrecy about the location “involves tradition”. “I’m almost embarrassed to say this but [the secrecy] involves tradition. I have a little formula that works, that feels good. And these days and times, a week’s notice is like a year.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Spencer Tunick (@spencertunick)

Scott Maggs, the founder of Skin Check Champions, said in a press release, as mentioned in a CNN report: “We’re aiming for a minimum of 2,000 participants to represent the 2,000+ Aussies that are killed by skin cancer every year. If the Sydney Opera House can get 5,500 on a cold morning in March 2010, we’re hoping to reach our goal of 2,500. Everyone is welcome to participate, we welcome all body types, genders, and race — with a passion to stop skin cancer in its tracks.”

ALSO READ |California baker creates life-sized Han Solo out of bread

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Spencer Tunick (@spencertunick)

In October 2021, 300 male and female volunteers stripped naked while wearing white body paint for another artistic installation by Tunick, which was meant to draw attention to the shrinking Dead Sea. The shoot was promoted by Israel’s Tourism Ministry.

immigration image

“My visit to Israel was an experience for me and I am always happy to return here and photograph in the only country in the Middle East that allows art such as this,” Tunick had said.

He did an earlier installation at the Dead Sea in 2011.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cost of Living Crisis’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-October 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cost of Living Crisis’ or...
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...Premium
Before PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue, Karnataka BJP faces Vokkaliga o...
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi JinpingPremium
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi Jinping
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flightPremium
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flight

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-10-2022 at 07:00:26 pm
Next Story

AAP to begin Gujarat election campaign tomorrow; Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to address public in 3-day tour

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

partial solar eclipse, partial solar eclipse 2022, solar eclipse, solar eclipse photos, solar eclipse pictures, solar eclipse in India, pictures of solar eclipse, temples shut during solar eclipse, temples closed during solar eclipse, astrology, indian express news
In pics: Check out these unmissable photos of the partial solar eclipse witnessed in India today
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement