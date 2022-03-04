Unseen photograph of Princess Diana goes on display at Kensington Palace

A striking monochrome photo of Princess Diana, which was taken 34 years ago, has been put on display for the first time at Kensington Palace.

Taken by renowned photographer David Bailey in 1988, the photograph will be a part of the exhibition titled ‘Life through a Royal Lens’ along with other portraits of the royal family, exploring the family‘s relationship with the camera.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

According to the curators at Historic Royal Palaces, the picture shows the late Princess of Wales appearing “reserved, stoic and looking away from the viewer”. For curator Claudia Acott Williams, it is “the most powerful of images from the sitting,” People reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Historic Royal Palaces (@historicroyalpalaces)

Bailey was selected by Diana for his “high-contrast lighting and minimalist style”. Her choice “reflected her desire to establish a new photographic identity for herself,” according to a press release from Historic Royal Palaces, the British charity that runs six of the United Kingdom’s palaces. Although the picture was commissioned by the National Portrait Gallery, it was retained by the photographer and has never been seen in public before.

ALSO READ | New project tells Jewish art collectors’ stories

The rest of the exhibitions is showcasing a range of intriguing photographs, including pictures from royal tours, iconic portraits of the heads of state and some off-duty moments. “Also on show for the first time is a selection of images taken by members of the royal family themselves,” CNN stated.

The exhibition was unveiled on March 4, 2022, and will remain open till October 30, 2022. “The new display explores the British Royal Family’s enduring relationship with the camera; from Queen Victoria and Prince Albert’s patronage of photography during its infancy to lesser-known intimate family portraits, spanning from the 19th century right up until the present day,” Historical Royal Palaces said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!