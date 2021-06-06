scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 07, 2021
Most read

UNEP praises Sudarsan Pattnaik’s sand art on World Environment Day

In a statement, Pattnaik said he created an 8 foot by 13 foot sculpture with seven tonnes of sand

By: PTI | Bhubaneshar |
June 6, 2021 2:10:03 pm
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, Sand art Bhubaneswar, UNEP appreciates sand art Bhubaneswar, World Environment day art, art on world environment day, indianexpress.comArtist Sudarsan Pattnaik giving finishing touches to a sand sculpture on the eve of World Enviroment Day, in Puri, Friday. (PTI Photo)

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has praised a sand art made by renowned artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Odisha’s Puri beach to celebrate World Environment Day on Saturday.

In a statement, Pattnaik said he created an 8 foot by 13 foot sculpture with seven tonnes of sand, giving a message that people can lead a healthy life in a safe environment.

“Thank you international sand artist @sudarsansand for this beautiful contribution to #GenerationRestoration,” UNEP posted on social media platforms along with pictures of the sand art.

 

 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Pattnaik said it was an honour for him to get appreciation from the United Nations agency. The day is celebrated to raise awareness and generate political momentum for taking action on urgent environmental issues.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

In Pictures: Pride month celebrations across the globe

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 07: Latest News

Advertisement