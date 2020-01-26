Under the Stars

A scene from Phir Se Honeymoon A scene from Phir Se Honeymoon

(Written by Prasad Bhopale)

Wide Wings Media is organising the Pune Natyasattak Rajani, staging plays from the night of January 25 till the morning of January 26. The event is being held at the Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha in Pune. “Every year, Sawai Theatre, an overnight theatre competition, is held in Mumbai on January 25. Considering the rich cultural heritage of Pune, we planned to organise a similar overnight theatre event in Pune. The word ‘Natyasattak’ is derived from the Marathi form of ‘Republic’, says Kushal Khot from Wings Media.

The festival begins with Gulzar…Baat Pashmine Ki, a Hindi musical by Niche Entertainment. Sachin Khedekar, Kishor Kadam and Pournima Manohar will be the lead performers in this musical. “It’s based on the work of Gulzar with a combination of short stories, songs, film clippings, poetry and more. There are four singers and two people to talk about poetry”, says Milind Soman, director of the musical. There will be 20 songs in the musical.

At 1 am on January 26, Phir Se Honeymoon, a Hindi act, will be performed. This will be performed by noted actor Amruta Subhash, writer-actor Sandesh Kulkarni and Amit Phalke. The act is written and directed by Sandesh Kulkarni.

“The play is about the relationship between a couple married for seven years, but the magic is missing. In order to regain the magic, they decide to start fresh from the place where they had their first honeymoon. But they end up getting surrounded by the events of past,” says Kulkarni. The idea behind the play is that, wherever you go, the past will follow. In order to define a future, you need to resolve your past. The programme will culminate with Gangadhar he Shaktiman Hai, a Hindi comedy made by Aajkal organization.

In between these three acts, Jashn-ae-Sukhan, an oration of poems in Hindi, Urdu, and Marathi will be held, besides Bas Aise Hi, a stand-up comedy by 4th Wall Productions. The event will be inaugurated by the MLA of Kothrud, Chandrakant Patil, and the mayor of Pune, Murlidhar Mohol.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App