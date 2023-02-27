scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Ukraine ‘Art Weapon’ show draws crowds in Berlin

Berlin showcases thriving contemporary Ukrainian cultureHarry Pledov, founder and organizer of the Art Weapon Festival poses for a picture at the Art Weapon Festival, which showcase contemporary Ukrainian culture and various performances, created during the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the "Alte Muenze" in Berlin, Germany February 25, 2023. (REUTERS/Annegret Hilse)

In a converted former mint in Berlin on Saturday, crowds danced in a blaze of strobe light as a rapper hollered Ukrainian lyrics to punchy beats.

In other parts of the complex, revellers looked at painted bullet-proof vests hanging from the ceiling and queued for plates of Ukrainian dumplings and borsch served by women with blue and yellow ribbons weaved into their hair.

The ‘Art Weapon’ event – which opened at Berlin’s sprawling Alte Muenze complex on Saturday – also featured live painting by Ukrainian artists, Ukrainian-language theatre and the chance to sit for a Ukrainian tattoo artist.

Berlin showcases thriving contemporary Ukrainian culture A woman walks pass an art work at the Art Weapon Festival, which showcase contemporary Ukrainian culture and various performances, created during the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the “Alte Muenze” in Berlin, Germany February 25, 2023. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Running non-stop till Sunday morning, the marathon event sold more than 1,000 tickets two hours after opening, its organisers said. It’s aim – to show that Ukrainian contemporary culture has been flourishing since the start of the war.

“The war boosted our artists and they are now super-passionate about what they are doing and understand their mission,” said Harry Pledov, the Kyiv-based organiser.

ALSO READ |Ukrainian designer creates ‘love letter’ dress to mark first anniversary of Russian invasion

Pledov organised several festivals in Ukraine before the war and has held two such events in the country since Russia launched what it calls its “special military operation”. But curfews and blackouts in Ukraine made it increasingly difficult to continue.

Berlin showcases thriving contemporary Ukrainian culture A person stands in front of a video installation at the Art Weapon Festival, which showcase contemporary Ukrainian culture and various performances, created during the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the “Alte Muenze” in Berlin, Germany February 25, 2023. (REUTERS)

He decided to apply for funding through a German organisation supporting cultural initiatives, allowing him to organise “Art Weapon” in Berlin.

In one room at the Alte Muenze, artist Vitalii Shupliak explained the meaning behind a work comprising two prints showing buttered bread with nails poking through the surface. The images are mounted on separate stacks of cages.

Reading “Famine comes with the sole of a Russian soldier,” the work represents both the impoverishment of Ukraine and the detached soles of Soviet-era military boots, Shupliak said.

ALSO READ |Threatened by war, Ukrainian paintings find safe haven in Switzerland

“The invasion has definitely changed art in Ukraine,” he added. “It has forced us to reflect on our identities.”

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 15:50 IST
