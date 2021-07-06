UK Royal Mint launches two special coins to commemorate Alice in Wonderland’s 156th year

As kids, most of us have read, or are at least familiar with the story of Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland. First published in 1865, the book details the odd journey Alice takes when she falls into a rabbit hole and finds herself in a strange world of talking animals, magic potions, etc.

Now, 156 years later, the book is being commemorated in a slightly different fashion. The Royal Mint in the UK has announced the release of a new coin featuring Alice and the Cheshire Cat, based on Sir John Tenniel’s original illustrations of the book. Reports suggest it is being released in collaboration with the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A).

The £5 crown depicts the moment Alice meets the Cheshire Cat; it will be available from the Royal Mint, which is a government-owned mint that produces coins for the UK. The words ‘Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland’ are also embossed on the coin.

This is the first coin in a two-part series, and the second one is said to release later this year, featuring a scene from Carroll’s second Alice book, Through The Looking Glass. It will feature twins Tweedledum and Tweedledee, the Windsor Observer reports, adding that the first coin is being launched alongside the V&A’s new exhibition, Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser. It has also been inscribed with the famous ‘curiouser and curiouser’ phrase and the design is thought to be one of the most detailed ones in the mint’s 1,100-year history.

The coins have been created by the mint’s designer Ffion Gwillim and sculptor Emma Noble.

Clare Maclennan, the director at the Royal Mint, was quoted as saying, “Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland is a true classic that has been cherished by generations of adults and children of all ages and is still as popular today. Inspired by Sir John Tenniel’s original illustrations, the beautiful £5 crown has been crafted to the finest quality, combining traditional minting skills with innovation in design technology.”

