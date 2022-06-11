Pune’s famed turban makers to present a special Tukaram pagdi to PM Modi; know more about the gift

To present something different and new to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visits Pune on June 14 to inaugurate Jagatguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj idol, Shila Mandir at Dehu Road, Girish Murudkar and his artisans have designed a ‘designer Tukaram pagdi’ and Uparne or shawl. “Ever since the news of PM Modi coming to Dehu for the first time came to us, our team of artisans have been wanting to do something special for him yet again as we have previously too designed for him,” said Murudkar, whose Murudkar Zendewale and Phetewale, is famed for its three-decade-long traditional turbans and flags.

Sant Tukaram is a 17th-century saint who was born in Dehu and is renowned for his devotional poetry called Abhanga, and community worship with spiritual songs known as kirtans.

The pagdi has been made using 10-metre silk cloth and has been decorated with Tulsi beads as mentioned in the Warkari heritage. The heritage also places significance on black tilak and chandan. The beads have been placed in such a way that it resembles a tilak and chandan on the forehead when the pagdi is worn, Murudkar told indianexpress.com.

“The shawl has been made using Karwat kati uparna silk and has been designed using Tulsi beads and silk threads. Sant Tukaram’s abhanga or spiritual poetry has been handwritten like in the olden times on two sides — one in Marathi and the other side in Hindi,” informed Murudkar.

Interestingly, the turban and shawl will be put in a transparent case along with chipalya, a traditional musical instrument played by Warkaris, when it is gifted to him.

The pagdi is wrapped just like how Sant Tukaram used to wear it, said Murudkar.

Apart from the decorations, the gift would also comprise of saints Tukaram and Gyaneshwar idols on the left and right-hand side of the pagdi, along with a picture of Lord Vithoba, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

“From PM Modi to the youth, we want to show the power of Sant Tukaram Ji’s words and how they are still relevant in today’s times. That’s why those words are indestructible,” explained Murudkar.

