Forest-based livelihoods, rare tribal entrepreneurial acumen, and ‘Vividhta mein Ekta’ at Aadi Mahotsav 2023

Nirmala from Siladon Van Dhan Vikas Kendra Cluster in Khunti, Jharkhand, showcases the art of making lac bangles. Enthusiasts queue up to see her rare skill and entrepreneurial talent as she practises the art and swiftly sells multicoloured lac jewellery to interested customers. Supported by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Limited (TRIFED), the Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana promotes tribal enterprises through value addition, branding, marketing, and packaging of forest produce. The Siladon cluster supports around 300 women specialising in lac bangles, a speciality from the district, supporting women entrepreneurship and forest-based livelihoods.

Sitting near the tree where Nirmala has her little coal furnace on which she bakes the bangles is another artist from Gumla, Jharkhand. Dileshwar Lohra skillfully paints fish in brown hues against the yellow canvas. “It is called Sohrai. Isme sirf mitti ke rangon ka istemaal hota hai.”

He says artisans and farmers make Sohrai wall paintings around Diwali to decorate their homes. Inspired by the colours of the soils, shades of red, yellow, and brown are used with white and black. Associated with the Anandkala self-help group (SHG) that benefits approximately 150 artisans, artists like Lohra sell their paintings to TRIFED, earning Rs 20,000-30,000 monthly in addition to their agricultural incomes.

Many such artisans, farmers, forest groups, women entrepreneurs, and (SHGs) are present at the Aadi Mahotsav (2023), organised by TRIFED, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, bringing together different tribal communities under one roof, showcasing their unique entrepreneurial acumen, creativity, and indigenous talents. Concluding on February 27th, the Hon’ble Prime Minister inaugurated the Mahotsav at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. Over 1000 artisans have set up around 200 stalls from different states and UTs.

Gond art face masks and rice decor, Madhya Pradesh. (Source: Swasti Pachauri) Gond art face masks and rice decor, Madhya Pradesh. (Source: Swasti Pachauri)

From handicrafts, handlooms, traditional cuisines, handmade products, herbal and forest products to ‘Shree Anna’ or millets, the Mahotsav is an immersive and educational experience for students, enthusiasts, and anyone interested in understanding the living traditions of India. Woolen boots for toddlers and jewellery from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, turmeric and spices from Meghalaya, bamboo crafts like ‘ghoomne waali bansuri’ from Chhattisgarh, Gond hand-painted face masks from Madhya Pradesh and ‘ghungroo’ necklaces from West Bengal are some unique products one can find at the Mahotsav.

Forest and agricultural produce, millets

Adhering to ‘farm to table’ principles is the pavilion of over 20 stalls called ‘Aadi Vyanjan,’ serving regional specialities from remote tribal regions of the country. Millet snacks, millet sweets, minor millets like Kodo Kutki, Mahua chai, herbal chai, Ragi dosa, idli, special Thali, Bhakri, and delicacies from the north-eastern states are among an extensive menu of treats contributing to the Government of India’s efforts to commemorate the ‘International Year of the Millets’ 2023. Processed food products made out of millets and other Nutri-cereals, dry fruits like ‘chironji’ from forests of Patalkot, Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, and other packaged forest produce highlight the close interlinkages between forest-based livelihoods, natural resources, eventually culminating into sustainable small agricultural and food processing businesses.

The role of Van Dhan Vikas Kendras and TRIFED in empowering farmers, artisans, and self-help groups is visible at the Mahotsav. Shashi Suman (37) from Jharkhand has Sal leaf plates, Dona, Pahadi Urad Dal, and Bajra at his stall. TRIFED largely procures these Sal plates and Donas. Some schools and Anganwadi centers also procure these eco-friendly plates, is what Shashi says. Supported by the Van Dhan Vikas Kendra in Kathi Kund block of Dumka district, Jharkhand, the initiative supports and trains many women in collecting, procuring, and cleaning lentils and pulses. Rajma and Kaala jeera from the hilly states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are other popular products.

Banjara embroidery, Telangana (Source: Swasti Pachauri) Banjara embroidery, Telangana (Source: Swasti Pachauri)

Apple chips from Ladakh and Mahua-Mushroom biscuits from Maharashtra, and other delicacies

Farmers from the Yavatmal district in Maharashtra, a geography stricken with the problem of farmer suicides, have put up stalls selling chilli powder, turmeric, and other masalas, thus, underscoring the importance of diversification of agricultural livelihoods. Apple chips from Ladakh, made of dried apples and locally called ‘tsounthachi,’ are also available at Rs 100 a pack.

Similarly, diversifying from collecting pure Mahua flowers to processed-Mahua products are the ‘Mahua Mushroom’ biscuits. Branded by M2 King, TRIFED supports this venture as it provides alternate livelihoods to farmers from a significant agrarian distress-stricken region. Delicacies include the popular Mahua laddoos from Bastar, Mahua halwa, ‘tikhur sharbat,’ ‘tikhur kheer,’ and Mahua cookies from Jagdalpur food farm, Chhattisgarh.

Himalayan sea- buckthorn and its extracts

Farmers, with the support of TRIFED and civil society organisations from the Himalayas, are increasingly exploring the economic potential and therapeutic properties of sea-buckthorn, a shrub with medicinal properties rich in antioxidants. Members of the Ali SHG from the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh train their members in processing sea-buckthorn oils, using the berry pulp to make creams and soaps. The group also extracts other essential oils from walnut, hazelnut, cinnamon, and apricot.

Bead craft and kid wear, Andaman Nicobar Islands (Source: Swasti Pachauri) Bead craft and kid wear, Andaman Nicobar Islands (Source: Swasti Pachauri)

Toda Embroidery, Tamil Nadu, and other handlooms

Handlooms and textiles like Banarasi silk from Uttar Pradesh, Kalamkari from Andhra Pradesh, Pashmina from Jammu and Kashmir, Naga shawls, and Kosa silks from Chhattisgarh add more diversity to the Mahotsav. A star attraction at the Mahotsav were women entrepreneurs engaging in Toda needle embroidery from Nilgiris, supporting over 800 SHG members. Similarly, there is Banjara embroidery from Telangana and Gujarati embroidery.

Paintings and grass crafts

Colourful Gond paintings and hand-painted masks from Umaria and Dindori districts in Madhya Pradesh make for a refreshing sight at the fair. Bena grass jewellery and handicrafts, bamboo and cane furniture, Jal Kumbhi, and ‘Kauna’ water reed bags and coasters add to more sustainable choices at the Mahotsav. ‘Tuma’ or gourd lamps made from bottle and sponge gourd are another star attraction at the fair, closely linked to forest and agri-livelihoods.

Bena grass jewellery, West Bengal (Source: Swasti Pachauri) Bena grass jewellery, West Bengal (Source: Swasti Pachauri)

Glass bead jewellery from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland

John Paleng (33) from Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh, has been associated with glass bead jewellery for seven years with around 15 members helping the enterprise he is associated with. Sewing bright orange beads, he mentions how one necklace takes a day or so to make, and these are usually priced from Rs 2500-3000.

Knowledge and cultural exchanges

Besides arts, crafts handlooms, and food, the Aadi Mahotsav is also an educative experience as it showcases the achievements of Eklavya Model Residential Schools in tribal areas and other programmes covered under the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS).

Glass bead work, Arunachal Pradesh (Source: Swasti Pachauri) Glass bead work, Arunachal Pradesh (Source: Swasti Pachauri)

A beautiful mélange of colours, traditions, and different cultures, Aadi Mahotsav, celebrates the spirit of ‘Vividhta Mein Ekta’ or Unity in Diversity while also bringing to the mainstream the principles of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,’ culturally connecting the diversity that weaves the country together through indigenous skills and talents. At the Mahotsav, several sessions, motivational talks, and lectures on micro enterprises are being organised to benefit SHG members and rural groups, thus contributing to cultural and knowledge capital while promoting and strengthening forest-based and rural livelihoods.

The Aadi Mahotsav has a lot more products and this is not an exhaustive list.

