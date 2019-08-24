To New Beginnings

Aadya or the beginning is the eternal energy from which the universe emanated. It provides a platform for artists to showcase their creativity and provides them with a forum to voice their energies. It also allows people to converse with artists and understand the influence and relevance of art in modern times,” says Shiva Kumra, introducing “Aadya”, her debut exhibition as an artist and an organiser of an art event.

Taking place in Chandigarh on August 24-25, the exhibition comprises 26 works by Kumra in different styles and mediums, including acrylics, charcoal, oil pastel and mixed media. The event also features, “Why Art Matters?” — a panel discussion with SS Bhatti, former principal of Chandigarh College of Architecture and architect Aman Sohal, moderated by designer Ritu Bansal. Painter and art instructor Sonal A Singh will be painting live and sharing her experiences with the audience.

An economist and financial analyst, Kumra says it was the urge to create that led her to pursue art. What began as an artistic exploration, turned into a relentless endeavour to portray her thoughts on canvas. She mentored with a Chandigarh-based artist, undergoing training to understand not only the different techniques of painting but the very purpose of art and its importance in our lives. Her work is derived from dialectical rumination, portrayed through vivid strokes, unearthing raw and previously unexpressed emotions. The result is unexpected visual contrasts and strong figures depicted in vibrant colours.

As part of “Aadya”, Kumra, in her 20s, is showcasing a series of paintings and mixed-media works. The artist envisages a world free from fear and all limitations. “What would we be, what would we choose, how would we act, if we didn’t have any fears, if it were truly impossible to be afraid?” questions the artist. The figures she portrays on canvas celebrate the strength and beauty of women that shaped her childhood, her notion of the self and underlying empathy for human kind. Through vividly coloured strokes, she seeks to explore the true identity of these figures, striving to produce an effect that is soothing and intense at the same time.

The artist experiments with different styles, using simple elements to deconstruct the complexities of an unencumbered reality. She explores a world where women are neither deities nor victims. They live a joyful life. “This show is the beginning of a journey. I want to curate regular events to encourage and support emerging artists and give them a platform to interact with their fraternity and art lovers, and also invite artists to pool in with their ideas,” shares Kumra.

The event is taking place at 118, Sector 11-A, Chandigarh