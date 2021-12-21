‘Threads of Time’: Exhibition challenges existing notions on gender, sexuality

A solo art exhibition by contemporary artist Puneet Kaushik aims to bring forth histories that challenge existing notions on gender, sexuality, stereotypes, violence and moral values.

Organised by Gallery Espace, “Threads of Time – The Material Memoirs of Puneet Kaushik” exhibits the artist’s recent body of works made during the lockdown, consisting of mixed media installations and drawings made with steel wire, sequin dust, beads, thread, resin, nails, watercolour, and handmade paper.

The work, “biographical in a sense”, weaves collective and personal histories of a generation born into a world of the displaced in urban spaces, mindful excesses, economic inflation, Emergency of 1975-76, and the increasing rural-urban divide.

“The choice of abstract subjects, traditional craft techniques and contemporary treatment of media signal unconventionality in Kaushik’s refusal to be bound by the existing prosaic parameters of art reception and the restrictive notions of contemporary art practice.

“His layered cultural enquiries on paper, wire and fiber strive to bring forth histories that challenge existing notions on gender, sexuality, stereotypes, violence and moral values,” the organisers said in a statement.

Notably, this is Kaushik’s second solo show at Gallery Espace; his first, Barren Red, was held in 2016.

According to Renu Modi, director and founder of Gallery Espace, Kaushik’s practice, inspired by Indian craft traditions, folk culture and design, is a new direction in contemporary art — one that is rooted in its context.

“Light and shadow are an integral part of Puneet’s body of works in his solo exhibition at Gallery Espace after a gap of five years. His handling of different materials here ‘steel, yarn, paper, nails, etc’ is lyrical and the textural surfaces he creates are magical,” Modi said.

The exhibition will come to a close on January 12.

