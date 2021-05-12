Theatre director Ratan Thiyam admitted to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

Internationally acclaimed theatre personality Ratan Thiyam is suffering from COVID-19 and has been admitted to a hospital on Wednesday.

The admission in-charge of the medical directorate of Manipur government in Imphal West district, N Haraba said the septuagenarian playwright and theatre director has tested positive for the disease and has been admitted to a multi-specialty hospital.

He is in the ICU and is being administered oxygen, doctors treating him said adding his condition is stable.

ALSO READ | How Ratan Thiyam brought Manipur onto the global stage

Thiyam, a Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee, is a leading figure of the theatre of roots movement which started in the 1970s. He is known for writing and staging plays that use ancient Indian theatre traditions and forms in a contemporary context.

A former painter and proficient in direction, design, script, and music, Thiyam is considered one of the contemporary theatre gurus of the country who toured many countries of the world with his theatre group winning international acclaim.