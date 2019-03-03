The Voice of Oneness

WE, a group of Indian contemporary women artists, was established on March 8, 15 years back to bring the women from the peripheries to the power centres. In this journey, WE has been able to give strength to women to take flight on the wings of imagination and creativity. The group’s exhibitions over the years, have given a space and platform to women not just from the tricity and across the country to express their talent.

In its 17th year, WE is presenting “A Blending Space”, an exhibition of 52 artists, with a special invitees section, an award of honour for senior artist Aradhna Tandon, a section for seven award winners and one dedicated to painter Pimmi Khanna, who passed away late last year. “Women have always dabbled in art in their own way. They need art as therapy, as catharsis, as resistance and a reprieve, to tell their untold stories. Art infuses our lives with hope, power, and faith, motivating us to look for turning points in seemingly daunting life situations. It inspires us to believe in ourselves and see life as an exciting array of challenges and opportunities. Art declutters our mind, invites new ideas and nourishes the soul and WE intends to give women artists an inclusive, representational space, or they will keep on nudging the power centres for the inequalities they suffer,” shares painter Sadhna Sangar, founder-president of WE.

The exhibition opens with the works of Aradhna Tandon, a self-taught artist, whose works use a juxtaposition of semi-figurative human forms and elements from nature to depict love, tenderness, compassion, introspection, melancholy, egotism and surrender in all starkness. With a distinct individualistic style, Tandon’s work do not confirm to any dogma. She sketches her forms and figures with relative abandonment, giving them a somewhat distorted, inscrutable quality, as the works are expressive and emotional in content, profound in treatment and human in appeal.

The exhibition showcases Khanna’s works depicting her love for the Himalayas. She spent a lot of time in Naggar in Himachal Pradesh and, in the exhibition, you can see the countryside in all its grandeur, abstract landscapes, open skies, mighty mountains and streams,

among others.

The exhibition is on at the Government Museum Art Gallery, Sector 10, Chandigarh