Saturday, September 11, 2021
‘The pleasure of living with great works of art is incomparable to merely looking at them in galleries’

In its ninth edition, Aakriti Art Gallery's 'Affordable September Art Mela' promises to offer works of art at prices below the standard market rates

Written by Vandana Kalra |
Updated: September 11, 2021 4:25:48 pm
aakriti art galleryOn sale are works of over 1,000 artworks by more than 100 artists, with prices ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 1 lakh (Source: PR Handout)

The price of art might have become a deterrent for many, but Aakriti Art Gallery promises to offer the works of recognised artists at a tag that might be more attractive than the standard market rates. After hosting eight editions of the ‘Affordable September Art Mela’ at the gallery in Kolkata, the establishment is also now focussing on its online edition. “We have the works at the gallery in Kolkata but we have also been more aggressive online and the response has been very good. We are seeing several buyers from Delhi and Mumbai,” says Vikram Bachhawat, director, Aakriti Art Gallery.

On sale are works of over 1,000 artworks by more than 100 artists, with prices ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 1 lakh. “The pursuit of owning great works of art should not be limited to a few. The pleasure of living with and savouring great works of art is incomparable to merely looking at them in galleries,” says Bachhawat. While several works have been shared by the artists themselves, some come from the gallery collection. The gallerist shares how several groups are coming to the showcase for a visit. “We are doing interactive sessions with those interested in the nuances of art,” he states.

While all the works are on sale on the gallery website till September 28, here are 20 of the works:

Gopal Ghose

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Gopal Ghose Gopal Ghose’s ink on paper is priced Rs 65,000

Jayashree Chakravarty

JAYASHREE CHAKRAVARTY Jayashree Chakravarty’s mixed media work Insects – III (2010) is priced Rs 75,000

Jogen Chowdhury

Jogen Chowdhury Jogen Chowdhury’s ink & brush on paper board (2015) is priced Rs 45,000

Kartick Chandra Pyne 

Kartick Chandra Pyne Kartick Chandra Pyne’s 2008 watercolour on handmade paper is priced Rs 1 lakh

Lalu Prasad Shaw

LALU PRASAD SHAW Lalu Prasad Shaw’s 2021 conte on board priced Rs 80,000

 

Lalu Prasad Shaw Lalu Prasad Shaw’s 2018 11 x 11 inch acrylic on fiber sara is priced Rs 80,000

Pradip Mondal

Pradip Mondal Pradip Mondal’s bronze and steel sculpture is priced Rs 75,000

Pradip Maitra

pradip Maitra Pradip Maitra’s 2006 acrylic on canvas is priced Rs 1 lakh

Rabin Mondal 

Rabin Mondal Rabin Mondal’s 2009 acrylic on board is priced Rs 90,000

Rajesh Deb

Rajesh Deb Rajesh Deb’s 2007 bottle drawing on canvas is priced Rs 75,000

Ramesh Tekam

Ramesh Tekam Gond artist Ramesh Tekam’s 2006 poster colour and pen on paper is priced Rs 2,500

Sanchayan Ghosh

SANCHAYAN GHOSH Sanchayan Ghosh’s 2006 serigraph is priced Rs 12,000

Shamshad Husain

SHAMSHAD HUSAIN Shamshad Husain’s oil on canvas is priced Rs 65,000

Sudip Roy 

Sudip Roy Sudip Roy’s 2014 acrylic on canvas is priced Rs 50,000

Sunil De 

Sunil De Sunil De’s 2006 acrylic on canvas is priced Rs 75,000

Sunil Das

Sunil Das Sunil Das’ oil on canvas is priced Rs 80,000

Chandan Roy

Chandan Roy Chandan Roy’s 2020 Violin Player in bronze is priced Rs 70,000

Prabir Roy 

Prabir Roy Prabir Roy’s 2020 Boula – II in bronze is priced Rs 60,000

Chandra Bhattacharjee 

Chandra Bhattacharjee Chandra Bhattacharjee’s 2020 ink on paper is priced Rs 15,000

Babu Xavier

Babu Xavier

