‘The pleasure of living with great works of art is incomparable to merely looking at them in galleries’

The price of art might have become a deterrent for many, but Aakriti Art Gallery promises to offer the works of recognised artists at a tag that might be more attractive than the standard market rates. After hosting eight editions of the ‘Affordable September Art Mela’ at the gallery in Kolkata, the establishment is also now focussing on its online edition. “We have the works at the gallery in Kolkata but we have also been more aggressive online and the response has been very good. We are seeing several buyers from Delhi and Mumbai,” says Vikram Bachhawat, director, Aakriti Art Gallery.

On sale are works of over 1,000 artworks by more than 100 artists, with prices ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 1 lakh. “The pursuit of owning great works of art should not be limited to a few. The pleasure of living with and savouring great works of art is incomparable to merely looking at them in galleries,” says Bachhawat. While several works have been shared by the artists themselves, some come from the gallery collection. The gallerist shares how several groups are coming to the showcase for a visit. “We are doing interactive sessions with those interested in the nuances of art,” he states.

While all the works are on sale on the gallery website till September 28, here are 20 of the works:

Gopal Ghose

Gopal Ghose’s ink on paper is priced Rs 65,000 Gopal Ghose’s ink on paper is priced Rs 65,000

Jayashree Chakravarty

Jayashree Chakravarty’s mixed media work Insects – III (2010) is priced Rs 75,000 Jayashree Chakravarty’s mixed media work Insects – III (2010) is priced Rs 75,000

Jogen Chowdhury

Jogen Chowdhury’s ink & brush on paper board (2015) is priced Rs 45,000 Jogen Chowdhury’s ink & brush on paper board (2015) is priced Rs 45,000

Kartick Chandra Pyne

Kartick Chandra Pyne’s 2008 watercolour on handmade paper is priced Rs 1 lakh Kartick Chandra Pyne’s 2008 watercolour on handmade paper is priced Rs 1 lakh

Lalu Prasad Shaw

Lalu Prasad Shaw’s 2021 conte on board priced Rs 80,000 Lalu Prasad Shaw’s 2021 conte on board priced Rs 80,000

Lalu Prasad Shaw’s 2018 11 x 11 inch acrylic on fiber sara is priced Rs 80,000 Lalu Prasad Shaw’s 2018 11 x 11 inch acrylic on fiber sara is priced Rs 80,000

Pradip Mondal

Pradip Mondal’s bronze and steel sculpture is priced Rs 75,000 Pradip Mondal’s bronze and steel sculpture is priced Rs 75,000

Pradip Maitra

Pradip Maitra’s 2006 acrylic on canvas is priced Rs 1 lakh Pradip Maitra’s 2006 acrylic on canvas is priced Rs 1 lakh

Rabin Mondal

Rabin Mondal’s 2009 acrylic on board is priced Rs 90,000 Rabin Mondal’s 2009 acrylic on board is priced Rs 90,000

Rajesh Deb

Rajesh Deb’s 2007 bottle drawing on canvas is priced Rs 75,000 Rajesh Deb’s 2007 bottle drawing on canvas is priced Rs 75,000

Ramesh Tekam

Gond artist Ramesh Tekam’s 2006 poster colour and pen on paper is priced Rs 2,500 Gond artist Ramesh Tekam’s 2006 poster colour and pen on paper is priced Rs 2,500

Sanchayan Ghosh

Sanchayan Ghosh’s 2006 serigraph is priced Rs 12,000 Sanchayan Ghosh’s 2006 serigraph is priced Rs 12,000

Shamshad Husain

Shamshad Husain’s oil on canvas is priced Rs 65,000 Shamshad Husain’s oil on canvas is priced Rs 65,000

Sudip Roy

Sudip Roy’s 2014 acrylic on canvas is priced Rs 50,000 Sudip Roy’s 2014 acrylic on canvas is priced Rs 50,000

Sunil De

Sunil De’s 2006 acrylic on canvas is priced Rs 75,000 Sunil De’s 2006 acrylic on canvas is priced Rs 75,000

Sunil Das

Sunil Das’ oil on canvas is priced Rs 80,000 Sunil Das’ oil on canvas is priced Rs 80,000

Chandan Roy

Chandan Roy’s 2020 Violin Player in bronze is priced Rs 70,000 Chandan Roy’s 2020 Violin Player in bronze is priced Rs 70,000

Prabir Roy

Prabir Roy’s 2020 Boula – II in bronze is priced Rs 60,000 Prabir Roy’s 2020 Boula – II in bronze is priced Rs 60,000

Chandra Bhattacharjee

Chandra Bhattacharjee’s 2020 ink on paper is priced Rs 15,000 Chandra Bhattacharjee’s 2020 ink on paper is priced Rs 15,000

Babu Xavier

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!