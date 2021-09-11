‘The pleasure of living with great works of art is incomparable to merely looking at them in galleries’

Updated: September 11, 2021 4:25:48 pm
The price of art might have become a deterrent for many, but Aakriti Art Gallery promises to offer the works of recognised artists at a tag that might be more attractive than the standard market rates. After hosting eight editions of the ‘Affordable September Art Mela’ at the gallery in Kolkata, the establishment is also now focussing on its online edition. “We have the works at the gallery in Kolkata but we have also been more aggressive online and the response has been very good. We are seeing several buyers from Delhi and Mumbai,” says Vikram Bachhawat, director, Aakriti Art Gallery.
On sale are works of over 1,000 artworks by more than 100 artists, with prices ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 1 lakh. “The pursuit of owning great works of art should not be limited to a few. The pleasure of living with and savouring great works of art is incomparable to merely looking at them in galleries,” says Bachhawat. While several works have been shared by the artists themselves, some come from the gallery collection. The gallerist shares how several groups are coming to the showcase for a visit. “We are doing interactive sessions with those interested in the nuances of art,” he states.
While all the works are on sale on the gallery website till September 28, here are 20 of the works:
Gopal Ghose
Jayashree Chakravarty
Jogen Chowdhury
Kartick Chandra Pyne
Lalu Prasad Shaw
Pradip Mondal
Pradip Maitra
Rabin Mondal
Rajesh Deb
Ramesh Tekam
Sanchayan Ghosh
Shamshad Husain
Sudip Roy
Sunil De
Sunil Das
Chandan Roy
Prabir Roy
Chandra Bhattacharjee
Babu Xavier
