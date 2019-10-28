‘The movie is about contradictions of the present times’

The movie movie about a woman re-imagining her life and discovering small joys after her husband’s death in Aise Hi (Just Like That), walked away with special jury mention for Mohini Sharma for Best Actor (Female) and Film Critics Guild Award for the film during the closing ceremony of JIO MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star. Set in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad), the movie exposes the uncomfortable social conditions and mindset when a widow chooses to live by herself. Kislay, who has written and directed the movie, talks about the idea behind it and its making. Excerpts:

How did the idea of Aise Hi come about?

Advertising

Aise Hi developed over the years. I had finished the script back in 2017 but I was not able to find a producer. Thankfully, Shwetaabh Singh came on board as he wanted to do something different. After that, I wrote another draft last year and we started working on it. Aise Hi was initially written for a short film but I felt it was too long for that. When I wrote the first draft, it was entirely focused on Mrs Sharma, the protagonist. But I felt it was important to see the story from other characters’ point of view too. Then, one could explore the complexity of situations and emotions.

Tell me a bit about the shooting process and the cast of the film.

We shot in Allahabad, during extreme summer in May 2018 as heat was an important part of the film’s mood. After discussion with Saumyananda Sahi (cinematographer), we went ahead with the shoot. Kudos to the actors and the crew that we were able to shoot non-stop for 41 days. We were initially hesitant about how our protagonist (Mohini Sharma) will be able to cope with so much heat. But she took it sportingly. Casting was done by my friends Dinker Sharma and Abhishek Bhardwaj. We did it over a long period and the idea was to cast people best suited to play the characters. The cast is a curious mix of first-timers, professionals and some non-actors.

Advertising

We can see the city undergoing a change. Did the script keep evolving as you were making it?

Allahabad is my hometown. So, the changes you see in the film have been happening for a decade. I’m lucky to have collaborators like Tanushree Das (editor), Sahi and Gautam Nair (sound). All of them read various drafts and gave their insights. During the shoot, we followed the script. The city’s name change to Prayagraj was a late addition. I thought that like the characters, the space, too, should have a journey of its own.

How much were you driven by the urge to explore the idea of masculinity?

The way the story shaped up, I wanted to explore masculinity. However, the bottom-line while writing was to see the characters in their surroundings and understand their fears and anxiety. The idea was also to see them as the product of their circumstances. I wanted to explore social structures which surround us including masculinity, family and a culture of repression. Not just men but even women in the film in small ways end up behaving similarly with another woman.

The movie features several long shots.

The idea was to let things happen in real time and to observe them as they happen. We did workshops with actors but long takes primarily meant a lot of takes and actors and camera person being in sync. Sahi preferred these type of shots.

Tell us a bit about you and what drew you to filmmaking.

I studied Economics at Delhi University. Before that, I spent my schooling years in Allahabad. We had a very active theatre society in college. Creating and discussing plays for long hours, formed the core of my training. Taking up filmmaking wasn’t a thought-out decision. I got through to FTII and I joined it to understand cinema. I enjoyed being there immensely and maybe that made me confident that I could do this. All my team members are from there and my college.

What kind of journey do you have in mind for Aise Hi?

Films are chronicles of history. The movie is about contradictions of the present times and the questions that we are facing. I hope that it remains relevant in times to come.