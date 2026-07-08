10 tips to have a storage-efficient house

The Home Edit is a weekly series curated by Shiny Varghese that invites architects and designers to share their hands-on expertise on ideas for your home. Whether you are building, renovating, or simply refreshing a space, the series provides actionable advice and inspiration to help you make better choices for where you live. In this part of the series, Shabnam Gupta shares tips to have a storage-efficient house.

Good storage isn’t just about big wardrobes. It’s about making everyday life easier, keeping things tidy, and still having a home that looks good. The images show how storage can blend in — from full-height units to hidden spots — without making a room feel heavy or cramped. The best part? You don’t need a full renovation to do this. A few smart choices can make even a small apartment feel organised and spacious.

1) Think up, not just out: Use the full height of your walls. Floor-to-ceiling wardrobes, or even a simple loft storage above a door or bed, gives you space for suitcases, off-season clothes, or things you don’t use daily. No extra floor area needed.

2) Choose furniture that does double duty: You don’t need more rooms; you need smarter furniture. A sofa-cum-bed for guests, a Murphy bed that folds into the wall, or an ottoman with storage inside are easy wins. They save space and keep clutter out of sight.

You don’t need more rooms; you need smarter furniture (Photo: The Orange Lane) You don’t need more rooms; you need smarter furniture (Photo: The Orange Lane)

3) Create small zones for your stuff: Give every category a home — clothes in one drawer, books on one shelf, chargers in a box. When things have a place, it’s easier to keep surfaces clean and find what you need fast.

4) Mix open and closed storage: Keep everyday items behind doors so the room looks calm. Use a few open shelves or a glass cabinet to show off things you love — books, plants, or collectibles. It keeps the space from feeling like just a “storage room.”

5) Use flexible or moving elements: A moving partition or sliding panel can separate a study nook from a bedroom without building walls. It gives you privacy when you need it, and openness when you don’t.

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6) Don’t stuff everything into one cupboard: Overfilled wardrobes and drawers become a mess fast. It’s harder to find things, and fittings wear out sooner. Keep some breathing room so you can actually use the space later too.

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Add a simple LED strip or a sensor light inside (Photo: The Orange Lane) Add a simple LED strip or a sensor light inside (Photo: The Orange Lane)

7) Don’t forget light inside storage: Dark wardrobes and cabinets are frustrating to use. Add a simple LED strip or a sensor light inside. You’ll see everything better and it instantly makes storage feel more premium.

8) Don’t pick style over function: A beautiful unit is great, but if drawers are too shallow or shelves are too high to reach, you won’t use it. Always check — “Can I actually reach this every day?”

9) Don’t waste corners and odd nooks: That corner behind the door or the space above your bed? Perfect for a corner shelf, pull-out unit or loft storage. Every little pocket adds up, especially in small homes.

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10) Don’t make it feel like a complete overhaul: You don’t have to tear everything down. Start small: add a bed with drawers, swap a coffee table for one with storage or install one moving partition. Smart storage should fit into your current home, not stress you out.

Shabnam Gupta is an interior designer-entrepreneur and founder of the retail brand Peacock Life and one of India’s most respected design studios the orange lane. Over a career spanning more than two decades, Gupta has designed award-winning homes, hospitality destinations and luxury commercial environments