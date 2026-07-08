10 tips to have a storage-efficient house

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The Home Edit is a weekly series curated by Shiny Varghese that invites architects and designers to share their hands-on expertise on ideas for your home. Whether you are building, renovating, or simply refreshing a space, the series provides actionable advice and inspiration to help you make better choices for where you live. In this part of the series, Shabnam Gupta shares tips to have a storage-efficient house.
Good storage isn’t just about big wardrobes. It’s about making everyday life easier, keeping things tidy, and still having a home that looks good. The images show how storage can blend in — from full-height units to hidden spots — without making a room feel heavy or cramped. The best part? You don’t need a full renovation to do this. A few smart choices can make even a small apartment feel organised and spacious.
1) Think up, not just out: Use the full height of your walls. Floor-to-ceiling wardrobes, or even a simple loft storage above a door or bed, gives you space for suitcases, off-season clothes, or things you don’t use daily. No extra floor area needed.
2) Choose furniture that does double duty: You don’t need more rooms; you need smarter furniture. A sofa-cum-bed for guests, a Murphy bed that folds into the wall, or an ottoman with storage inside are easy wins. They save space and keep clutter out of sight.
3) Create small zones for your stuff: Give every category a home — clothes in one drawer, books on one shelf, chargers in a box. When things have a place, it’s easier to keep surfaces clean and find what you need fast.
4) Mix open and closed storage: Keep everyday items behind doors so the room looks calm. Use a few open shelves or a glass cabinet to show off things you love — books, plants, or collectibles. It keeps the space from feeling like just a “storage room.”
5) Use flexible or moving elements: A moving partition or sliding panel can separate a study nook from a bedroom without building walls. It gives you privacy when you need it, and openness when you don’t.
6) Don’t stuff everything into one cupboard: Overfilled wardrobes and drawers become a mess fast. It’s harder to find things, and fittings wear out sooner. Keep some breathing room so you can actually use the space later too.
7) Don’t forget light inside storage: Dark wardrobes and cabinets are frustrating to use. Add a simple LED strip or a sensor light inside. You’ll see everything better and it instantly makes storage feel more premium.
8) Don’t pick style over function: A beautiful unit is great, but if drawers are too shallow or shelves are too high to reach, you won’t use it. Always check — “Can I actually reach this every day?”
9) Don’t waste corners and odd nooks: That corner behind the door or the space above your bed? Perfect for a corner shelf, pull-out unit or loft storage. Every little pocket adds up, especially in small homes.
10) Don’t make it feel like a complete overhaul: You don’t have to tear everything down. Start small: add a bed with drawers, swap a coffee table for one with storage or install one moving partition. Smart storage should fit into your current home, not stress you out.
Shabnam Gupta is an interior designer-entrepreneur and founder of the retail brand Peacock Life and one of India’s most respected design studios the orange lane. Over a career spanning more than two decades, Gupta has designed award-winning homes, hospitality destinations and luxury commercial environments