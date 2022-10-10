‘The Great British Bake Off’ episode criticised for ‘appropriating’ Mexican culture; know more

An episode of The Great British Bake Off — a popular culinary show — was recently criticised by viewers who accused the makers of cultural appropriation, alleging there was gross misrepresentation of the Mexican culture during the themed-based episode, wherein the show’s hosts were seen wearing sombreros (a type of hat) and shaking the maraca instrument.

According to a CNN report, the ‘Mexican Week’ episode of the reality series aired in the UK just a few days ago, in which contestants were tasked with preparing “pan dulce, tacos and tres leches cake”, all of which were denounced as “cliché”.

As mentioned earlier, hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas were seen in sombreros and serapes (a colourful blanket-like cloak); they contemplated whether they should crack “Mexican jokes”, lest it offend people.

The juan and only Matt & Noel welcome you to Mexico Week! 🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/A4aX43H5rd — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 4, 2022

One TikTok user pointed out how the contestants butchered certain pronunciations, such as that of ‘pico de gallo’, a famous Mexican dish made with chopped tomatoes, onions, serrano peppers, with salt, lime and cilantro.

Others mentioned the episode’s tone-deaf and stereotypical portrayal of Mexican culture. Someone wrote on Twitter that the episode made them feel “uncomfortable”.

Watching this week’s episode is physically making me uncomfortable #GreatBritishBakeOff — 🇺🇦Ash 🇺🇦 (@AshTON_of_fun) October 10, 2022

Lesley Tellez, a food journalist and author of the cookbook ‘Eat Mexico: Recipes from Mexico City’s Streets, Markets and Fondas‘ told CNN that while she had not watched the entire episode, the snippets circulating on social media were “unimaginative”.

“I think they should have been a lot more thoughtful about it,” Tellez was quoted as telling CNN, adding: “It reduces Mexican food to stereotypes — to being this two-dimensional cuisine.”

Tellez also said she would have liked to see them bring in a “Mexican chef as a guest, as opposed to having two White, British judges serve as authorities”.

Check out some of these reactions on Twitter:

This isn’t funny. It’s offensive. — T. Thorn Coyle (@ThornCoyle) October 4, 2022

None of this is funny. Not the joke, not the outfits. If we’re supposed to be excited that you’re highlighting Mexican baking… You’ve failed. I’m dreading this instead. — Witchy Whitney D ✨👻🔮 (@whitneyd) October 5, 2022

As a Brit, I can tell you that The Great British Bake Off’s Mexican Week episode is pretty much a perfect masterclass for the uninitiated on the very specific kind of casual racism that is British casual racism. — 🎃John Br👻oOOoOoOOo👻ks🎃 (@ProbablyRealJB) October 6, 2022

Now who the hell thought to have a Mexican week on great British bake off omfg? — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) October 6, 2022

I die inside whenever any type of medium reduces Mexican culture with its authentic cuisine, rich history, and beautiful peoples into nothing more than a stereotype. Advertisement We are not a parody. #GreatBritishBakeOff, please do better. We are so much more than maracas and sombreros. https://t.co/5ei8oVV1KX — Christina Lopez (@CLopezReports) October 6, 2022

For the unversed, cultural appropriation refers to making certain choices that may hurt and offend people belonging to a certain race, ethnicity, community, etc. Choosing to dress up in the traditional attire of another country — without so much as learning about it — to simply make a fashion statement, is appropriating that culture.

It is said to extend beyond clothing and accessories to include hairstyle and makeup, too.

