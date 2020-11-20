The Experimenter Curators’ Hub ‘implores us to introspect and self-reflect’

Day one of the event saw presentations by members of Raqs Media Collective (KATO Hajime, Organizing Committee for Yokohama Triennale)

In a year when art and related practices have responded to rather unprecedented times — from being shared with the audience digitally to the very nature of artmaking being altered on other occasions — opening the Experimenter Curators’ Hub on November 19, Prateek Raja, Director, Experimenter, noted, “This year, we will use time as a tool; a tool not only to measure temporality or history or even the future but as a tool of awareness, tool for introspection.. as we are gathered here today, unbound by geography or physically, what seems to be clear is that we can be resilient together.”

In its 10th edition, the four-day hub that is being held virtually brings together some of biggest names in the field. “Keeping the spirit of reflection in mind and to look back at the role time played on curatorial practice, we have invited a key participant from each prior iteration of the Hub to return and share how time has transformed their conceptual anchors, collaborative processes and the cultural infrastructure that sustains exhibitions as form-ideas,” noted Priyanka and Prateek Raja in a release. The duo conceived the hub in 2009 when curation was rather misinterpreted in India.

In the opening address for the ongoing edition, moderator Natasha Ginwala, Associate Curator at Gropius Bau, Berlin, and artistic director of COLOMBOSCOPE, Colombo, stated, “We might begin by asking what keeps us going with the synergy of making and thinking together even through this paradox of mass disembodiment and fragile embodiment. Why do we conceive formats for cultural ensembles, infrastructures that are not only exhibition containers but modes of thinking, feeling with the world? The affinities of this loose and shape-shifting global community, in a condensed form, has recurred throughout the Curators’ Hub.”

While day one saw presentations by members of Raqs Media Collective and Naomi Beckwith, Manilow Senior Curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, today evening (November 20) will see participation by Léuli Eshrāghi, the board of secretary of the Indigenous Curatorial Collective and the inaugural Horizon/Indigenous Futures postdoctoral fellow at Concordia University; Naman P Ahuja, curator of Indian art and Professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University; and Reem Fadda, curator, art historian, and Director of the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabia. Addressing the audience on November 21 will be Doryun Chong, Deputy Director, Curatorial, and Chief Curator of M+, Hong Kong; Adam Szymczyk, Curator-at-Large at the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam and Artistic Director of Documenta 14 in Athens and Kassel in 2017; Alessandro Vincentelli, Curator of Exhibitions & Research at BALTIC Centre for Contemporary Art, Gateshead. The final day will see a panel discussion, preceded by presentations by writer and curator Zasha Colah, and Gitanjali Dang, curator, writer and founder of Khanabadosh, an itinerant arts lab.

Being streamed live, the sessions are also open for audience interaction. To register, visit http://www.tinyurl.com/ECH2020

