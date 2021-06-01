scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Most read

Thailand welcomes back stolen artefacts after San Francisco forfeiture

"Today is the day that they are finally returned to their home country and displayed here," Thai culture minister Itthiphol Kunplome said at the Bangkok ceremony

By: Reuters | Bangkok |
June 1, 2021 5:00:31 pm
Thailand, ArtifactsThe Bangkok National Museum holds a ceremony to celebrate the return of two ancient relics, believed to have been stolen from Thailand about 60 years ago, from the United States, in Bangkok, Thailand (Source: Reuters)

Thailand held a welcoming ceremony on Monday to mark the return of two ancient hand-carved artefacts that were stolen decades ago and smuggled out of the country to the United States.

The two 680 kg (1,500 lb) Khmer-style stone carvings had been on display at the Asian Arts Museum in San Francisco, which was required to forfeit them when a settlement was reached in February between the U.S. government and San Francisco authorities.

Thailand had informed the United States in 2017 that the lintels, which date back to the 10th and 11th century, had been stolen.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Today is the day that they are finally returned to their home country and displayed here,” Thai culture minister Itthiphol Kunplome said at the Bangkok ceremony.

The sandstone lintels were once parts of the structure of two religious sanctuaries in Thailand’s northeast. The government will assess whether they can be returned to their original locations.

Also Read |‘Epic Iran’ puts 5,000 years of artefacts on show at London’s Victoria and Albert museum

“This is a legal battle that has set an excellent example for the museums that still own Thai artefacts illegally because they know they will lose the case,” said Tanongsak Hanwong, who located the artefacts and pushed for their return.

“Many museums have chosen to reach out to begin the return process instead of going into the legal process.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Marilyn Monroe
On Marilyn Monroe’s birth anniversary, a look at some of her most memorable pics

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 01: Latest News

Advertisement