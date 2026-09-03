Waterproofing to maintenance: 9 tips to help build your dream rooftop pool

The terrace pool is a relaxing space for rejuvenation while enjoying the benefits of open views and fresh air, transforming an ordinary rooftop into a soothing haven. In cities where land is scarce, the terrace can be an ideal place to locate your plunge pool. It also becomes a natural cooling feature due to the depth of the water, which acts as an insulation. But a terrace pool, unlike a regular in-ground pool, requires careful planning because it involves structure, waterproofing and long-term maintenance. Here are some tips:

Water is very heavy and even a small pool is a significant load. Check the terrace slab and support structure can safely take the weight. Ideally speaking, a terrace pool needs to be designed while the building is being designed and not added later after completion of construction.

• Invest in good waterproofing

A terrace pool requires multiple tiers of protection from leakage and moisture damage. Good waterproofing is one of the most important aspects of the design, hence go for professional agencies with a written guarantee. Carefully plan drainage. Ensure there is a proper system for overflow, rainwater and cleaning water so that the terrace is not damaged. A drain-out plug needs to be provided or an over-flow channel at the edge.

Story continues below this ad

Filters, pumps and cleaning systems should be easily accessible. (Source: Design Consortium) Filters, pumps and cleaning systems should be easily accessible. (Source: Design Consortium)

• Select the appropriate size and depth

You don’t need a very deep pool to have a relaxing experience. A design that suits the space and structure, with an optimal depth of 4’ will work better in the long run.

• Consider maintenance access

Filters, pumps and cleaning systems should be easily accessible to avoid problems with regular maintenance. Provide a space under the decking to save terrace space. A pool will also require regular maintenance, filtration, checking of pH of the water etc. You may consider a retractable pool-cover, since the pool would be open to the elements.

• Do not construct without a structural review

A terrace that is fine for everyday use may not be automatically suitable for a pool. A property structural design is mandatory

• Don’t ignore weight calculations

The pool is more than just the water. The tiles, finishes, equipment and people using it all contribute to the overall load.

Story continues below this ad

Filters, pumps and cleaning systems should be easily accessible. (Source: Design Consortium) Filters, pumps and cleaning systems should be easily accessible. (Source: Design Consortium)

• Don’t cut corners on materials

Outdoor conditions like sunlight, and moisture exposure requires finishes and systems that can withstand with the weather changes. Mosaic tiles are ideal for terrace pools as they allow for expansion and contraction.

ALSO READ | Work from home in comfort: 9 tips to design a cosy yet functional home office

• Don’t forget about safety

Proper edges, wooden decking, anti-skid flooring, access steps, and filters, pumps and cleaning systems should be easily accessible.

• Don’t treat it as just a luxury element

A terrace pool is a technical addition to the building and needs the same level of planning as any other architectural element. When designed correctly, a terrace pool can become more than a visual feature, it can create a private space for relaxation while adding value and character to the home.

Nilanjan Bhowal is principal architect, Design Consortium, which follows and promotes environment friendly and sustainable green branding practises. With over 30 years of architectural expertise, they have done projects across India, ranging from residences and institutions to hospitality and urban design