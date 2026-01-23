‘Lag raha hai main Goa mein reh rahi hoon’: Inside TV actor Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee’s Mumbai home — a calm, coastal space rooted in memory

Farah Khan’s visit to Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh’s Mumbai home reveals a breezy, coastal-inspired space filled with family memories, soft colours, and lived-in warmth.

Nakuul Mehta with wife JankeeNakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee give a tour of their home in Mumbai (Source: Instagram/Nakuul Mehta)

When filmmaker Farah Khan lands up at your doorstep with her cook Dilip, a tiffin full of paneer makhani, and a running commentary that oscillates between playful insults and genuine admiration, you know it’s not going to be a quiet house tour. Television actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh recently opened the doors of their Mumbai home for Farah’s YouTube channel, and what unfolds is part celebrity banter, part family memory lane, and part deeply personal home walkthrough.

The couple’s home doesn’t announce itself with excess. Instead, it unfolds slowly — through light, texture and carefully chosen objects that speak of family history and an unhurried way of living. Farah Khan’s instant reaction after entering the space captures the home’s essence: “Mujhe lag raha hai main Goa mein reh rahi hoon (It feels like I’m living in Goa).”

The coastal impression is no accident. The house is anchored in soft blues, muted greens and warm neutrals, a palette that keeps the space airy despite its urban location. Natural light pours in through large windows, bouncing off pale walls and giving the home a relaxed, almost vacation-like quality.

A living room designed for ease

The living room is open-plan and conversational rather than formal. Plush sofas in blue and teal upholstery are arranged around a central rug, encouraging people to sit, linger and talk. Instead of sharp edges, the furniture leans towards soft silhouettes with rounded armrests, low seating and layered textiles that add depth without visual clutter.

Wood plays a grounding role throughout the space. From coffee tables to shelving units, the material adds warmth and balances the cool-toned colour scheme. Indoor plants are deliberately placed, breaking up the room’s geometry and reinforcing the home’s breezy, lived-in feel.

Farah, taking in the setting, remarks that it doesn’t feel like a typical “show house.” And that’s precisely the point — this is a space designed to be used, not admired from a distance.

Walls that function as design elements

One of the most distinctive décor choices lies in how the walls are treated. Instead of being left bare or minimally styled, they are curated as storytelling surfaces. Framed photographs, vintage memorabilia and heirlooms are arranged gallery-style, creating visual interest while grounding the space emotionally.

Framed photographs, vintage memorabilia and heirlooms are arranged gallery-style, creating visual interest while grounding the space emotionally Framed photographs, vintage memorabilia and heirlooms are arranged gallery-style, creating visual interest while grounding the space emotionally. (Source: Instagram/Nakuul Mehta)

“That’s basically our lives on the wall,” Nakuul explains. “Parents, family, friends — from both sides.”

Farah pauses at a display of medals. “Whose medals are these?” she asks.

“My father’s,” Nakuul replies. “He was in the Navy. These are from the 1971 war.”

Farah is visibly impressed. “Wow. I’m loving this. I love the typewriter and all. It’s all actually part of the add-on in the house.”

Rather than appearing ornamental, these pieces act as focal points, drawing the eye and giving the room its layered character.

An open kitchen that anchors the home

The kitchen seamlessly integrates with the living and dining areas, reinforcing the home’s open, communal layout. Farah immediately approves. “With this open kitchen — yaar, beautiful,” she says, calling Dilip over to inspect it. “Look how open this kitchen is!”

Clean lines, uncluttered countertops and practical cabinetry define the space. The colour palette here remains restrained, allowing function to lead design.

The kitchen is seamlessly integrated into the living and dining areas, reinforcing the home’s open, communal layout The kitchen seamlessly integrates with the living and dining areas, reinforcing the home’s open, communal layout. (Source: Instagram/Nakuul Mehta)

This openness ensures that the kitchen doesn’t feel tucked away or secondary; it’s very much the heart of the home.

A balance of old and new

What gives Mehta’s home its distinctive identity is the balance between contemporary design and personal history. Modern furniture is softened with vintage accents, while neutral walls act as a canvas for memories collected over decades.

Bookshelves double as décor elements, packed with books, framed photos and artefacts rather than styled in an empty way. Lighting is warm and ambient, avoiding harsh overhead fixtures in favour of softer illumination that enhances the home’s relaxed mood.

A home that grows with its residents

With a newborn now part of the household, the space remains adaptable rather than precious. Furniture placement allows for easy movement, and the overall design prioritises comfort and functionality without compromising on aesthetics.

Ultimately, Mehta’s home is not defined by trends or dramatic statements. Its design is rooted in calm colours, tactile materials and meaningful objects, a reminder that the most compelling interiors are those that reflect the lives lived within them.

