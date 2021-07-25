Taylor Swift celebrates one year of Folklore with a surprise for fans

Last year, Taylor Swift dropped the first part of her pandemic album Folklore on July 24. The singer created quite a stir as the album and the world created by her impressed fans and critics alike. On the completion of a year, the Evermore singer took to Instagram to thank her fans and, as a surprise shared the orchestral version of The Lakes. It was the bonus track of the album.

“It’s been one year since we escaped the real world together and imagined ourselves someplace simpler. With tall tall trees and salt air. Where you’re allowed to wear lace nightgowns that make you look like a Victorian ghost every day & no one will side eye you cause no one is around. It’s just you and your imaginary cabin and the stories you make up to pass the time,” she wrote.

“To say thank you for all you have done to make this album what it was, I wanted to give you the original version of The Lakes. Happy 1 year anniversary to Rebekah, Betty, Inez, James, Augustine, and the lives we all created around them. Happy Anniversary, folklore,” she added.

Announcing her album to the world last year, the Fearless singer had written, “In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result, a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness. Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history, and memory. I’ve told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it’s up to you to pass them down.”

Have you heard the songs yet?