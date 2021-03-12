Grammy Awards 2021: Taylor Swift shares what to expect ahead of her performance

Ahead of the 2021 Grammy Awards, singer Taylor Swift has been quarantining with her Folklore collaborators: Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, Laura Sisk and Jonathan Low. But that’s not all, the singer has also shared what her performance on March 15 would be like. “One thing I can tell you about my Grammy performance, that isn’t highly confidential, is that my performance includes my collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff,” she said. “Which is really exciting, because this has been an adventure that the three of us have gone on since the very beginning of quarantine and lockdown,” she said.

She also acknowledged the rarity to be physically present with people she had worked together in the past. “We’ve only gotten to be together in the same room once, so this is really awesome to get to be together with them again. We’re quarantining in the same house for the whole week. We’re tested every day, so it’s just really exciting, honestly, to play music with your collaborators. That’s something that I will never, ever take for granted again,” she concluded.

The singer launched two albums — Folklore and Evermore — during the pandemic, collaborating with these artists remotely. The singer has been nominated for multiple Grammys including Best Pop Solo Performance for Cardigan, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Exile (which she sang with Justin Vernon), Song of the Year for Cardigan, Best Pop Vocal Album for Folklore and Album of the Year.