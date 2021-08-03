Swara Bhasker adds Nilofer Suleman’s work to her new house; know about the artist

Actor Swara Bhasker is thoroughly enjoying her renovated home; her social media feed is proof. As such, the Tanu Weds Manu actor once again took to Instagram to share a new addition to a wall in the house — a painting by artist Nilofer Suleman. A closer look at the artwork reveals interesting and intricate details of Mumbai and its people.

As a fitting ode to the artist, Swara expressed, “Love this #Bombay bus stop…capturing so much of the spirit of #AamchiMumbai including the lady with the daily basket of fresh fish, the ‘taporis’ and the film posters! And the sleeping doggie! Thank you bringing your magic to my house!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

The 57-seven-year-old artist’s works — which aptly and intricately capture life and its daily details in vivid colours — can be found in many celebrity homes.

ALSO READ | The pandemic constant: A new art exhibition explores the idea of home and its beings

As per eshe.in, Indore-born Nilofer, who is interested in psychology, is a keen observer of human behaviour in micro-communities. Eventually, under the guidance of Professor Chandu Nafde, a former teacher at the Baroda School of Art, she took up lithography and cartography. After her first solo show in 2003, there has been no looking back for her, the portal adds.

Take a look at some of her other artworks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nilofer Suleman (@nilofersuleman)

According to artmusings.net, Nilofer’s paintings embody the spirit of parataxis or collage through which the “artists of the Mughal, Rajput, Pahari and Adilshahi ateliers bore witness to their experience of a complex and multi-dimensional world nourished by diverse sources of cultural inspiration.”

ALSO READ | Contagion: Exhibition explores virus transmission through artworks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nilofer Suleman (@nilofersuleman)

Nilofer uses movie posters, signboards, street graffiti, studio portraiture as forms of expression to form a ‘kaleidoscopic relay of imagery’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nilofer Suleman (@nilofersuleman)

What do you think of her works?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle