Swara Bhasker adds Nilofer Suleman’s work to her new house; know about the artist

August 3, 2021 3:00:48 pm
Actor Swara Bhasker is thoroughly enjoying her renovated home; her social media feed is proof. As such, the Tanu Weds Manu actor once again took to Instagram to share a new addition to a wall in the house — a painting by artist Nilofer Suleman. A closer look at the artwork reveals interesting and intricate details of Mumbai and its people.
As a fitting ode to the artist, Swara expressed, “Love this #Bombay bus stop…capturing so much of the spirit of #AamchiMumbai including the lady with the daily basket of fresh fish, the ‘taporis’ and the film posters! And the sleeping doggie! Thank you bringing your magic to my house!”
The 57-seven-year-old artist’s works — which aptly and intricately capture life and its daily details in vivid colours — can be found in many celebrity homes.
As per eshe.in, Indore-born Nilofer, who is interested in psychology, is a keen observer of human behaviour in micro-communities. Eventually, under the guidance of Professor Chandu Nafde, a former teacher at the Baroda School of Art, she took up lithography and cartography. After her first solo show in 2003, there has been no looking back for her, the portal adds.
Take a look at some of her other artworks.
According to artmusings.net, Nilofer’s paintings embody the spirit of parataxis or collage through which the “artists of the Mughal, Rajput, Pahari and Adilshahi ateliers bore witness to their experience of a complex and multi-dimensional world nourished by diverse sources of cultural inspiration.”
Nilofer uses movie posters, signboards, street graffiti, studio portraiture as forms of expression to form a ‘kaleidoscopic relay of imagery’.
What do you think of her works?
