Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2019: Inspirational quotes by Swami Vivekananda

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2019 Quotes: One of India’s most revered spiritual leaders, Swami Vivekananda was born in Kolkata on January 12, 1863, as Narendra Nath Datta. It was in 1887 that he along with other disciples of Ramakrishna Paramhansa took formal vows of sannyasa and renounced the worldly pleasures.

With a special interest in Western philosophy and history, he was often assailed by doubts about the existence of God. Through his speeches and lectures, Vivekananda tried to awaken the religious consciousness among people and also tried to uplift the downtrodden using the principles of practical Vedanta.

To take his message to a wider audience, Vivekananda also attended the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893. His iconic speech there that touched topics like universal acceptance, tolerance and religion, got him a standing ovation at the parliament.

On his 156th birth anniversary, let’s take a look at some his inspirational and famous quotes that might change the way you look at life:

* You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul.

* Never think there is anything impossible for the soul. It is the greatest heresy to think so. If there is sin, this is the only sin, to say that you are weak, or others are weak.

* The fire that warms us can also consume us; it is not the fault of the fire.

* Ask nothing; want nothing in return. Give what you have to give; it will come back to you, but do not think of that now.

* Condemn none: if you can stretch out a helping hand, do so. If you cannot, fold your hands, bless your brothers, and let them go their own way.

* All differences in this world are of degree, and not of kind, because oneness is the secret of everything.

* Where can we go to find God if we cannot see Him in our own hearts and in every living being.

* Do one thing at a Time, and while doing it put your whole Soul into it to the exclusion of all else.

* The moment I have realised God sitting in the temple of every human body, the moment I stand in reverence before every human being and see God in him – that moment I am free from bondage, everything that binds vanishes, and I am free.

* If faith in ourselves had been more extensively taught and practiced, I am sure a very large portion of the evils and miseries that we have would have vanished.