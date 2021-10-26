Sussanne-Hrithik’s son Hridaan loves to doodle; watch videos

Art is a medium of self-expression — whether it is internal emotions or capturing what is happening around oneself. Doing just that is interior designer Sussanne Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan’s 13-year-old son Hridaan.

Hridaan’s doodle art, which features prominently in his home, is soon going to be introduced as a series, announced Sussanne in an Instagram post.

“This is our son Hridaan’s doodle art series called ‘Help build the World’; he translates his characters with diverse expressions,” she captioned a video in which the young doodler can be seen completing an artwork.

What is doodle art?

Doodles are simple drawings that can have concrete meanings or even be abstract. The art is a fun, creative expression that helps a person to experiment with thoughts, forms, and meanings.

The post received appreciative comments from actor-environmentalist Dia Mirza, chef Vicky Ratnani, actor Suchitra Pillai, and many more.

Designer Jyotika Jhalani also wrote how Hridaan’s work is only going to go places. “Love you SK! We will take this to another level. Please watch this space. @janaviindia will create magic with the creativity Hridaan has @suzkr and @hrithikroshan you have a super talented son, now watch his work explode,” she said.

Back in 2018, Hrithik had shared how he was learning to draw, in turn, to teach his children. “Scribbles and doodles and messy little squiggles. Teaching myself to draw to teach my sons in turn,” he had said.

