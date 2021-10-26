scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Sussanne-Hrithik’s son Hridaan loves to doodle; watch videos

"This is our son Hridaan’s doodle Art series called ‘Help build the World’ he translates his characters with diverse expressions," said Sussanne Khan

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 26, 2021 2:10:46 pm
hridaan doodleCheck out Hridaan Roshan's doodle artworks. (Source: Sussanne Khan/Instagram)

Art is a medium of self-expression — whether it is internal emotions or capturing what is happening around oneself. Doing just that is interior designer Sussanne Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan’s 13-year-old son Hridaan.

Hridaan’s doodle art, which features prominently in his home, is soon going to be introduced as a series, announced Sussanne in an Instagram post.

“This is our son Hridaan’s doodle art series called ‘Help build the World’; he translates his characters with diverse expressions,” she captioned a video in which the young doodler can be seen completing an artwork.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

What is doodle art?

Doodles are simple drawings that can have concrete meanings or even be abstract. The art is a fun, creative expression that helps a person to experiment with thoughts, forms, and meanings.

ALSO READ |Doodle With A Twist

The post received appreciative comments from actor-environmentalist Dia Mirza, chef Vicky Ratnani, actor Suchitra Pillai, and many more.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Designer Jyotika Jhalani also wrote how Hridaan’s work is only going to go places. “Love you SK! We will take this to another level. Please watch this space. @janaviindia will create magic with the creativity Hridaan has @suzkr and @hrithikroshan you have a super talented son, now watch his work explode,” she said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Back in 2018, Hrithik had shared how he was learning to draw, in turn, to teach his children. “Scribbles and doodles and messy little squiggles. Teaching myself to draw to teach my sons in turn,” he had said.

