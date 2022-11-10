‘I represent my country on global platforms; that should shut a lot of mouths’: Sushant Divgikr

Sushant Divgikr, aka ‘Rani Ko-HE-Nur’, is “slightly nervous” these days, for he has only one thing on his mind: representing India at the RauPaul’s DragCon in the UK in January 2023. The model, actor, singer and drag artist recently interacted with indianexpress.com, wherein he talked about his preparation process and how he feels about becoming the first Indian to ever represent the country at the global platform, which has chosen 50 top drag queens from around the world to perform there.

Divgikr, who is a part of the LGBTQ+ community and advocates for its uplift, is also a fashion icon and a revolutionist who has represented India internationally on many occasions — like being featured on New York Times Square Billboard, at the global singing competition ‘Queen of the Universe‘, and having co-hosted ‘House of Pride‘. He was also recently featured in Forbes’ Top 100 Digital Stars of 2022.

The 32-year-old opened up about his life, the art of drag, how his drag avatar ‘Rani Ko-HE-Nur’ came into existence, the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community, and who in his family is his biggest ally, among other things. Excerpts:

What is on your mind these days? Is there nervous energy since you will be representing India soon at the RuPaul’s DragCon in 2023?

I am always slightly nervous when representing India on such large and iconic global platforms, but then I remind myself the nervousness cannot get the better of me! I am currently ideating on what my performances are going to include, as well as costumes and my looks for the event.

I want to stay grounded and true to my Indian roots because the international drag scene has hardly seen Indian Drag Royalty flourish; so it is a lot of pressure. But, a queen must deliver!

You are the first Indian to ever represent the country on the global platform — how does that make you feel?

I have never been more satisfied and have never felt more whole. It makes my heart so very happy to know that I am paving the way for so many artistes back home. When I see myself on hoardings and billboards — across Times Square and all over the States and even Europe — I realise how much it must mean to younger queer people to feel represented by just even looking at me and believing in themselves.

What kind of preparations are you doing in terms of your look and overall energy?

My energy is always at 10! I don’t get ready, I usually stay ready. But, because this time it is going to be me performing at Excel London, which is one of the biggest performing spaces in all of London, I’m more nervous than I usually am. I only collaborate with Indian and local designers and stylists, and will be doing the same this time to create something extremely spectacular. I cannot reveal much about my look, but all I can say is, is it too late now to say ‘saree’?

Tell us more about the ‘art of drag’; what is it that you want people to know?

Just like any other performing art form, drag is just that — it is performance art. It is multidisciplinary in nature, which basically allows anyone and everyone to explore it. You don’t need to be a certain gender, orientation, or nationality to perform in drag! Drag is for everyone! It is self-expression.

So my message to the world is what the legendary Rupaul Charles once said, ‘We are all born naked and the rest is drag!’

You have had quite a journey. Tell us, what got you interested in drag and how did ‘Rani Ko-HE-Nur’ happen?

If a professional career could be called a roller coaster, mine would be the embodiment of that. I started as a shy teenager 17 years ago, as an artiste, and today, have metamorphosed into a fierce, unapologetic, and glamazonian queen!

The journey was tough, but I wouldn’t have had it any different. My drag persona was created basically for me to fight my own inner conflicts and saboteurs of not believing in myself and questioning my authenticity. Rani Ko-HE-Nur helped me become one with my truest authentic self and for that, I am forever grateful and thankful to my biological parents and my drag mother, the executive director of the Lalit Hospitality Group Keshav Suri.

Suri is the one who launched me as Rani at his nightclub franchise Kitty Su, and from there he has always been an integral part in my journey. I wouldn’t have been the best version of myself if it wasn’t for drag as a performance art in my life, and the fact that it helped me shed all my inhibitions in front of millions of people on stage.

As a drag performer, what are some of the myths that you have had to debunk?

I have now stopped debunking anything. People can think whatever they want to. I think, as a trans person, a drag queen, and someone who has always been vocal in India about the oppression the trans community — and we as trans-artistes, whether in or out of drag — I am making a political statement by just flourishing and thriving in my chosen vocation that people would, at one time, slander and abuse me for.

Today, I represent my country on global platforms and that should automatically shut a lot of mouths for doing nothing more than just trying to bring down others and entire communities. Earlier, they had one job, to malign us. Now, their second job is to stand up while our national anthem plays whenever I am felicitated, and then clap. That’s all!

For all the other debunking, they may refer to Google.

The queer community navigates many challenges, not just in India but also around the world. What has been your experience?

Even today, I have to fight long and hard to be paid fairly and properly, and on time. There is so much pay parity when it comes to transgender artistes. I have worked with the biggest production houses and media agencies in this country and the world, but when it comes to reimbursing me for the work, they suddenly say they have budget crunches. But, in the same project, I see other male and female actors being paid more money than I have made the whole year. I think this just has to stop. In order for that to happen, we need to educate and sensitise people and tell them that art is art. Don’t judge the artiste on any other parameter but their art.

In what way does your personality change when you are in drag?

Oh my God! I am so fierce on stage! I go into a completely different zone! It’s like it is a trance I go into when I am in drag and on stage. There are no guards, there are no inhibitions and I feel free and one with my art. Basically, I am fierce and unstoppable when I am in drag.

Can you tell us something about your personal style and fashion? What would we find in your wardrobe if we were to raid it?

Listen, I don’t think I should say this, or maybe I should — I am so eclectic when it comes to fashion, it is not even funny. Also, I’m someone who will have the biggest brands and also streetwear on the same shelf.

I have recently started practising and supporting sustainability, and therefore, I repeat a lot of my outfits and feel no shame in doing so. I either do that or borrow/rent/source from designers and thrift stores. So, Ms Rani is not only stunning, but the queen has also got her conscience clear.

A drag avatar/queen you consider to be an inspiration?

This has to be my easiest answer: my biggest and most iconic inspiration forever is the Indian diva, the legend, the evergreen, Rekha! I am screaming! And to think that I have shared the stage with her. She gave me her most favourite Kanjivaram saree on national TV when she announced me as the most graceful performer when I performed her song Salaam-e-Ishq. I think that day my soul left my body for a few days, before it came back more hyped than ever.

Do you think people in India have become more accepting of the LGBTQ+ community post the scrapping of Section 377?

I will be honest and say, yes. But that is because of the equal rights activists who have been working so hard and tirelessly all these years to bring us these rights. Everyone from Ashok Row Kavi, Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi, Abhina Aher, Shreegauri Sawant, Salma Khan (Salim Guru), Simran Shaikh, Shobhana Kumar, Sonal Giani, Pallavi Patankar, Suhail Abbasi, Akkai Padmashali, and so many others allowed these conversations to take place today only because they went through immense difficulties and struggles back in the 80s, 90s and 2000s.

I salute them; if we enjoy any amount of rights in this country, it is because of people like them and that’s why I say, these are my ancestors and the warriors that came before me to provide safe spaces to our kids and I will continue their legacy with as much — if not more — heart and enthusiasm.

A recent film/show that you watched which, according to you, accurately represented the LGBTQ+ community.

I loved Madhuri Dixit and Simone Singh in ‘Maja Ma‘; I also loved Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkumar Rao in ‘Badhaai Do‘. I have just always found Ayushmann Khurrana to be super cute on screen, and he has played queer roles as well as queer-affirming ally roles quite well.

In the world context, I have been watching many shows and films like ‘Pose‘, ‘AJ and the Queen‘, ‘Disclosure‘ and ‘Sense8‘, which have some really different, and ‘real’ trans and queer stories. My eternal favourite queer-centric show is definitely RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Finally, who in your family is your biggest cheerleader, supporter and ally?

With the fear of being disinherited and disowned by any of them, I am going to say everyone in my immediate family is my biggest cheerleader. My parents, my brother, sister-in-law (who is now more like a sister to me), and my darling, adorable niece! They are all usually present at all my events, concerts, shows and are literally my biggest cheerleaders.

RuPaul’s DragCon LA is an annual expo of drag culture held in Los Angeles, billed as a “convention that celebrates ‘the art of drag, queer culture and self-expression”.

