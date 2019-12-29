I am open to different roles and genres: Sunil Grover

Currently, Grover is busy working on a web series. (Source: File Photo) Currently, Grover is busy working on a web series. (Source: File Photo)

BETTER known by many in the country as ‘Dr Mashoor Gulati’ from the television series The Kapil Sharma Show, stand-up comedian and Bollywood actor Sunil Grover believes that good health and comedy go hand-in-hand. “Maintaining good health and watching comedy ensure that you get to smile every day,” smiles Grover, here at the HOX Wellness Club in Hotel Mountview.

Talking about how he follows a strict fitness regime for both his physical and mental health, Grover says from working as a theatre actor to becoming a stand-up comedian and then to a full-fledged career as a Bollywood actor has been an eventful journey, with comedy his constant companion. Talking Sunil Grover, Sunil Grover web series, Sunil Grover special, Sunil Grover news, who is Sunil Grover, comedian Sunil Grover, Sunil Grover new show, Sunil Grover films, Sunil Grover actor, TALK, indianexpress, out films, Grover says sharing the frame with Salman Khan in Bharat was special, “I have always looked up to him as an actor.” On the same note, the actor also says that unlike many in the entertainment industry, he is not big on social media. “I prefer to interact with people in person, rather than relying on some social networking app. Trust me, it helps strengthen your bond with them. I feel that in this digital age, we need to find a way to cherish face-to-face conversations.”

Currently, Grover is busy working on a web series, “It may surprise you, but the series has no element of comedy in it. My character is also not comic in nature, which to be honest, is somewhat unusual for me.” As to why he chose to take a break from comedy, Grover says, “As an artist, I am open to different roles and genres. If I am offered a role that I can connect with, I am happy to explore and experiment.”

Grover was recently photographed at a party with Kapil Sharma, which led to a speculation that the two may work together again. But Grover denies the rumours, “I don’t have any plans to work with Kapil anytime soon. I would love to, if I do get a chance in the future,” smiles the comedian.

