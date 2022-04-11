Sunil Gavaskar asks about Koh-i-Noor during IPL match; know all about this contested diamond

How to subtly ask a country to return a stolen artefact? Go all ‘Sunil Gavaskar’ on them.

The former Indian cricketer is in news right now, having squarely asked British commentator Alan Wilkins about the Koh-i-Noor diamond, and if it can be returned home. The famed diamond is currently a part of the British Crown Jewels.

During the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow SuperGiants, Gavaskar — known to never mince his words — while talking about the Marine Drive in Mumbai and how it is called the ‘Queen’s necklace’, told Wilkins, “We are still awaiting the Kohinoor diamond.”

The two started laughing, before Gavaskar futher asked Wilkins to use his influence and ask the British government to return the Koh-i-Noor.

Listen to the exchange here:

Sunil Gavaskar just teased @Swannyg66 for Kohinoor Diamond.😀 If British Government really does it , India would accept it wholeheartedly on its 75th birthday. #IPL2022 #RRvLSG pic.twitter.com/2yrmuFrYJ2 — Pankaj (@Pankajlembhe11) April 10, 2022

The famed diamond is said to be one of the largest cut ones in the world. It is currently set in the crown of the Queen Mother — Queen Elizabeth — the wife of King George VI, who wore it at her coronation in 1937 as Queen consort.

According to smithsonianmag.com, the diamond’s origin dates back to thousands of years, when it was revered by even Lord Krishna, as per Hindu beliefs. It was, however, said to have been cursed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khaki Tours (@khaki.tours)

It was once acquired by Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khalji, before becoming a part of the Mughal Peacock Throne, lodged at the top, in the head of a glistening peacock made of gemstones. But several years and many hands later, it was ceded to the British.

Since the diamond was the object of desire for many kings, emperors and invaders, it earned an ill reputation — one of bad luck that causes conflict between men. This is the reason why the male members in the British royal family never wear it, and it is only ever seen on female members of the family.

The diamond is on display in the Jewel House at the Tower of London. Interestingly, besides India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran have claimed ownership of the Koh-i-Noor, demanding its return.

