Delhi gallery commemorates 20 years with a packed calendar

The day we speak, gallerist Sunaina Anand has just returned from Krishen Khanna’s home after sharing a copy of her latest publication 20th Century Indian Art. She is between calls from artists and art enthusiasts eager to discuss the book. Anand shares how she has been planning and working on the publication for over a decade now.

“It has taken 14 years of work but it is a much-needed publication. There is so much interest in Indian art but there is no book that can be placed on the shelves that documents its entire journey critically. This book starts from the pre-independence years till today and looks into the evolution of art in India,” says Anand, director of Art Alive Gallery.

Sunaina Anand, Sharmila Tagore, and Paresh Maity at The World on a Canvas book launch and show, 2010. Sunaina Anand, Sharmila Tagore, and Paresh Maity at The World on a Canvas book launch and show, 2010.

As she prepares to commemorate 20 years of the gallery, the publication release marks the beginning. Planned next month is an exhibition of artists Sakti Burman and Maite Delteil and their daughter Maya Burman, followed by several exhibitions later in the year, including a travelling solo of artist Paresh Maity. During the recent pandemic months, she has also taken the audience into artists studios through numerous video series. “It has been a way to stay connected,” she says.

When she conceptualised the gallery in the late ’90s, the art market was still nascent in India and the Capital had a handful of galleries leading the way. For her first exhibition, the gallerist mounted canvas prints of western masters such as Vincent van Gogh, Claude Monet and Pablo Picasso in museum-like framing. “The response was overwhelming; now a lot of people are buying prints but at the time that wasn’t the case,” recalls Anand.

Rajeev-Sethi, Raghu Rai, Krishen Khanna, Sunaina Anand, and Jatin Das at the launch of Trees by Raghu Rai in 2015 Rajeev-Sethi, Raghu Rai, Krishen Khanna, Sunaina Anand, and Jatin Das at the launch of Trees by Raghu Rai in 2015

While training in graphic design equipped her with an understanding of art and aesthetics, she got acquainted with the artists and their works through studio visits across India and frequenting museums and hubs such as the Garhi studios. During the initial years, her group exhibitions included works of artists such as Arpana Caur, Reena Saini Kallat and Riyas Komu. There were solo exhibitions of masters such as Thota Vaikuntam, Manu Parekh, Laxma Goud and Sakti Burman. “From the very first show we paid attention to documentation as a way to create an archive. We also focussed a lot on curated shows that highlighted themes through artists works and looked at social concerns,” says Anand.

The desire to predict the future in art led to shows such as “Contemporary Chronicles” (2005) miniatures in art from India and Pakistan and Jangarh Kalam: Contemporary Art of the Adivasis (2010) that had works of members of the Pardhaan Gond community. Her annual showcase, Art Now, on the other hand, brings together works of masters and younger names. “The gallery’s vision has always been to bring in new elements and talent, and to expand viewership to different art forms,” says Anand.

