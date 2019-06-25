For better or for worse?

A 16th-century wooden statue of St. George, venerated as a Christian martyr who killed a dragon to rescue a Libyan king’s daughter, has been “unrestored” in Spain after a botched paint job gave it garish colours and reportedly resulted in it resembling the cartoon character Tintin. The photographs of the restored statue at St Michael’s Church in Estella had created an uproar on social media last year, prompting the authorities to seek professional advice for the damage to be undone. We look at other infamous instances of failed restorations.

Ecce Homo by Elías García Martínez

Dubbed as the “worst restoration in history”, when in 2012, a local elderly lady, Cecilia Gimenez, attempted to repair the faded mural painted in the church of Santuario de la Misericordia in Borja, Spain, it ended up in the fresco looking like a “bloated hedgehog”. Several memes appeared on the internet, but the mural can reportedly not be restored to the original. The infamous blotched Jesus has now become a tourist attraction.

Stone Buddha from the Song Dynasty

Situated in Anyue in Sichuan province, the giant stone statue of Buddha was painted in garish colours during a restoration project completed in 1995. The muted shades of brown and earthy colours were replaced with a halo in pop colours of bright yellow, green and red, and a cloak with a blue trimming. It was only last year though that the catastrophic restoration of the 1,000-year-old Buddha statue was ridiculed across Southwest China after its photographs were circulated online.

Virgin and Child with Saint Anne by Leonardo Da Vinci

Depicting Virgin Mary guarding baby Jesus and sitting on the lap of her mother, St Anne, after its restoration in 2011, the famous oil painting in the collection of the Louvre Museum in Paris was much brighter than what the artist would perhaps have approved. Accused of being “overcleaned”, the shoddy restoration resulted in the resignation of Ségolène Bergeon Langle, former director of conservation for the Louvre and France’s national museums, and Jean-Pierre Cuzin, former director of paintings at the Louvre.

Tutankhamun’s Burial Mask

Arguably the best-known piece at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, the beard on the gold mask was hastily stuck back with inappropriate glue after it was accidentally knocked during work at the museum in 2014. While eight Egyptians involved in the botched repair were referred to trial for “gross negligence”, a German-Egyptian team of specialists was appointed to remove the epoxy and reattach the beard using beeswax, a natural adhesive reportedly used by the Egyptians.

Qing Dynasty Fresco

Located inside a 270-year-old Buddhist temple in the north-eastern province of Liaoning, a fresco was left with Taoist figures when attempts were made to restore its faded parts in 2013. The disfigured fresco received public attention after a student posted photos online, comparing the different works of art inside the temple, leading to widespread condemnation and the sacking of two government officials.