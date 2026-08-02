Splitsvilla winner Soundous Moufakir’s home has a ‘love’ chair, Moroccan décor, resort-like bedroom

Splitsvilla winner Soundous Moufakir recently shared glimpses of her beautiful Morocco-inspired home in Mumbai. In a house tour video, Soundous gave details of a home inspired by Moroccan and Turkish aesthetics, blending earthy textures, bohemian accents, and cosy corners decorated with a ‘love’ chair.

The entrance opens into a foyer featuring full-length mirrors before leading into an expansive living and dining area flooded with natural light. Every corner of the house follows a design philosophy, with Moroccan-inspired lamps, handcrafted décor, textured carpets, and warm lighting.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Bohemian elements, Moroccan touches

The living room embraces minimalism without compromising on warmth. Large windows covered by sheer white curtains allow daylight to filter through, while a wall-mounted television keeps the space clean. A sleek console is styled with carefully curated accessories, including framed photographs, sculptural objects, candles and ceramic pieces that lend the room a subtle bohemian character.

Soundous Moufakir’s house features several Moroccan elements (Photo: Pinkvilla Lifestyle Plus/YouTube) Soundous Moufakir’s house features several Moroccan elements (Photo: Pinkvilla Lifestyle Plus/YouTube)

The seating area features a sofa and a love chair in earthy brown and muted beige hues, complementing the neutral colour palette. One of the standout features is an oversized arched floor lamp that serves as both a functional lighting fixture and a statement design element.

Love chair, cosy corners

Adjacent to the living space is a cosy reading corner lined with wooden cabinetry displaying books alongside decorative accents. Large indoor plants complete the corner, adding a refreshing touch of greenery and creating a calm retreat within the home.

Soundous, in the video with Pinkvilla Lifestyle Plus, also offered a look at her home office, designed to accommodate both work and relaxation. The space includes an accent chair, a dedicated workstation for her team and a separate seating area. Motivational artwork and thoughtfully placed décor pieces add personality to the room while maintaining the home’s overall aesthetic.

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The house has several cosy seating options: From a ‘love’ chair to warm lamps (Photo: Pinkvilla Lifestyle Plus/YouTube) The house has several cosy seating options: From a ‘love’ chair to warm lamps (Photo: Pinkvilla Lifestyle Plus/YouTube)

The bedroom continues the home’s understated yet elegant design language while embracing stronger Moroccan influences. At its centre is a striking four-poster wooden bed draped with sheer white curtains, creating a resort-like atmosphere. One corner of the room is dedicated to self-care, featuring an accent chair where Soundous enjoys her morning coffee and spends time meditating.

From its authentic Moroccan-inspired interiors and bohemian décor to thoughtfully designed functional spaces such as the reading nook, home office and meditation corner, Soundous Moufakir’s Mumbai residence is a reflection of her love for tranquil, lived-in spaces that seamlessly combine style with comfort.

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Dr Rimpa Sarkar, PhD, Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, explained that physical environments, like Moroccan elements at Soundous’s place, play an intrinsic part in regulating emotional well-being and stress levels. She highlighted that these spaces become anchors that help calm the nervous system.

“Stepping into a familiar, comforting environment can reduce mental overload and signal to the brain that it is okay to relax. This is why many people feel noticeably calmer in places where they have experienced joy, creativity, or emotional connection. The effect is not simply because of the physical space itself, but because of the meaning and emotional memories attached to it,” Dr Rimpa said.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.