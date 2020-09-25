SP Balasubrahmanyam: First audition song to voice-over, facts about the music legend

SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on September 25, 2020. (Source: ispbofficial/Instagram)

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on September 25, 2020, after more than a month-long battle with COVID-19. Fans of the Roja singer are very well aware of his brilliant renditions and contributions towards Indian music. Instead, let us look at some other interesting facts about the late musician.

Balasubrahmanyam was a student of engineering

Before starting off his musical career, Balasubrahmanyam had enrolled in JNTU College of Engineering Anantapur as he wanted to become an engineer. But he had to discontinue his studies due to typhoid. Meanwhile, he also participated in singing competitions and won many awards.

Balasubrahmanyam’s first audition song

As a young singer, Balasubrahmanyam visited many music composers seeking opportunities. His first audition song was Nilave Ennidam Nerungadhe, sung by PB Srinivas. The singer made his debut as a playback singer on December 15, 1966, with Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna, a Telugu film.

Guinness World Record

The Chennai Express singer set a Guinness record for singing the highest number of songs — more than 40,000 — in his lifetime, at an average of 930 songs per year or nearly three songs per day.

21 songs in 12 hours

The music legend also holds a record for singing 21 songs in 12 hours for Kannada composer Upendra Kumar. He also reportedly recorded 19 Tamil songs in a day and 16 songs in a day in Hindi.

An accidental dubbing artist

Balasubrahmanyam became a dubbing artist with K Balachander’s film Manmadha Leela, the dubbed Telugu version of the movie Manmatha Leelai. In the movie, he provided the voice-over for Kamal Haasan. He also did voice-overs for other actors including Anil Kapoor, Girish Karnad, Rajnikanth, Nagesh, and others. For the Telugu version of Dasavathaaram, he provided the voice-over for seven characters out of the 10 played by Kamal Haasan,

Six-time National Award winner

The Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai singer won six National Awards for his songs in over four different Indian languages. He was also honoured with Padma Shri (2001) and Padma Bhushan (2011).

