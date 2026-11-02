Inside Sourav Ganguly’s Rs 40-crore Kolkata mansion with 48 rooms, a trophy room and cricket pitch

Sourav Ganguly, lovingly known as the ‘Prince of Cricket’, lives in his ancestral home in Kolkata—a Rs 40 crore property with 48 rooms on Biren Roy Road in Behala. One of the largest private residences in the city, the mansion features a dining room, family room and multiple dining and sitting rooms for different occasions and entertaining guests.

The colour palette runs neutral, with cream and off-white walls letting lots of natural light bounce and illuminate the space. “My mother always wants white, but in India, it is very difficult to maintain light colours with all the dust and dirt,” the cricketing legend told Asian Paints on their Where The Heart Is series.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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“I’m a person who prefers lighter colours. I’m not a fan of flashy red or a flashy blue, because I believe such textures on the wall send a message of peace around the house. It makes for a very peaceful environment within,” he further added.

Large windows that let in an abundance of light were a crucial design choice, since Ganguly and his family love the “fresh feel of sunshine and warmth in the winter”.

The dining hall houses a regal 8-seater table and chairs with cream upholstery and golden detailing. Vintage wall cabinets make room for an old television set, along with picture frames and other home decor. Textured art on the walls and warm lighting fixtures add depth and dimension to the space.

The dining hall. (YouTube/Asian Paints) The dining hall. (YouTube/Asian Paints)

Early morning corner

Ganguly’s favourite place in the house is a room with sage green walls and an olive green sofa—which he calls his “early morning corner”. Here, the athlete sits with his cup of tea and biscuits and flips through pages of a newspaper, which gets him going and connects him to the world. “The sports news comes first, and then you start reading the paper from the back,” he shared, adding: “Whether you play or don’t, the newspaper still opens from the backside first.”

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Trophy room

Next, Ganguly takes us inside his beloved trophy room. An emotional space with “fantastic memories”. “The best bit? it’s been built by my father. He’s no more with us, but it shows how much your parents value your life and what you do. He was obsessed with cricket. Every picture, every trophy here has been put in by him,” he further elaborated.

From 21-year-old champagne bottles that mark his first back-to-back Test hundreds in England to IPL helmets from his time with the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise, the room is a living, breathing reminder of his glorious career and life of accomplishments.

The trophy room. (YouTube/Asian Paints) The trophy room. (YouTube/Asian Paints)

Cricket pitch

The lush green backyard with towering trees also features a running track with distinctive white-and-red tiles around the perimeter. Finally, a small cricket pitch sits outside, where Ganguly continues to nurture his passion for the sport.

Pratik Singhvi, Chairman and Managing Director of Euro Pratik Sales Limited, believes there’s a rising preference for neutral colours in home decor because of the openness, calmness, and visual flow they bring, especially in city environments where simplicity equals refinement.

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According to him, a popular technique is adding wall panelling or laminate panels to a regular wall to create a feature wall, as seen in many of Ganguly’s rooms.

Singhvi says modern design thinking is increasingly driven by a balance of aesthetics, functionality, and mindful spatial planning. “Whether it is through material selection, surface treatments, or layout decisions, the focus is on creating spaces that feel harmonious, practical, and visually cohesive while supporting everyday living needs,” he concludes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.