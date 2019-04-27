Sound Reason

Written by Amer Khosla

Through his music, DJ Skip not just connects tracks but also people. The renowned turntablist has been conducting a series of “808 sessions” across the country, and was at Social in Chandigarh for the same. The workshops are meant for different age groups and people from varied professions. According to Skip, for amateurs, the workshop is a way of understanding the basics of the craft, mixing tracks, understanding equipment and mastering basic techniques; for aspiring professionals, it is a way of bettering their own skills. The deejay uses several equipments, from iPads and tablets to the full DJ setup. He acknowledges that the future of deejaying “could be anything” and one has to keep up with the times. Skip himself, however, is a purist — he still uses vinyl with old-style turntables.

In the business for 15 years, he vividly recalls how as a class X student he would rent a console and be fascinated with the unique sounds that came from mixing tracks. Initially, his family was not supportive though. “Parents usually come around once they see the results,” says Skip. His music is now on streaming platforms such as Saavn, Spotify and Apple Music. Recently, he became the first turntablist to appear on the Amazon Prime original The Remix. He still enjoys deejaying more than music production, and says, “Once a deejay, always a deejay.”

He has a word of advice for aspiring deejays — trying it as a hobby for a year or so, before making the decision to become a professional. The workshop, he believes, allows people to get a glimpse into the world of deejaying. “It is a lot more than just playing music,” says Skip.